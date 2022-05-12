Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 11th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will travel to the American Airlines Center for Game 6 of their Conference semifinal against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Suns registered a dominant 110-80 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.

Devin Booker led the way with 28 points, shooting at 55% and was aggressive in the second half. Deandre Ayton added 20 points and nine rebounds, while Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points and four steals.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavs. He got support from Jalen Brunson, who added 21 points. However, that wasn't enough on the night, as the Mavericks only scored 34 points in the second half compared to the Suns' 61.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12; 9:30 PM ET (Friday, May 13; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, TX.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns - Game Five

The Phoenix Suns showed great character in the second half in their blowout win. They have been brilliant at both ends of the floor, especially in the playoffs.

Devin Booker is having a special season, making tough shots and contributing in defense. Chris Paul has complemented him well, despite enduring a few poor outings.

The Suns are only a win away from making the Conference Finals for the second straight year. They were touted to be the best in the West and so far they have had an impressive run and should seal the series in the next game.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns - Game Five

The Dallas Mavericks impressed by winning two consecutive games against the reigning Western Conference champions. Although they lost Game 5, they are not out of contention yet. They have the next big star in Luka Doncic, who has been amazing in the ongoing playoffs.

Doncic has also received support from Jalen Brunson, who endured poor outings in the first two games of the series.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans could be key. If they continue to make threes and defend well, Dallas will fancy their chances of keeping the series alive. Coach Jason Kidd's men cannot be counted out just yet.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Reggie Bullock; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 12, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns -130 Over 212.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Dallas Mavericks +110 Under 212.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Suns are favored in this game because of the momentum they have after their blowout Game 5 win. They were scintillating in the second half and made things difficult for Luka Doncic.

They could face a tough challenge, but the oddsmakers have given the Suns better chances of winning the game and take the series.

Odd sourced from BetMGM SB.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has averaged 26.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 5.4 APG in the playoffs. The Suns have a 4-6 record on the road in their last 10 playoff games. The Suns have a 12-14 record in Game 6 of the playoffs

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Suns covering the spread against the Mavs.

Phoenix Suns @Suns Connecting and creating pure art. 🖼 Connecting and creating pure art. 🖼 https://t.co/Xw8zB7IsOB

Dallas Mavericks

Luke Doncic is averaging 31.3 PPG against the Suns this season The Mavs have a 7-12 Game-6 record. The Mavs have won four of their last five home playoff games.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on Luka Doncic scoring over 25 points against the Suns.

Suns vs Mavs Match Prediction

The Suns vs Mavs series has been an exciting one. However, going into Game 6, the Suns are the favorites, as they have the players to win the championship this season.

The Suns and the Mavs share five wins apiece in their last 10 playoff meetings.

The Suns are ranked third in points scored per game (111.2) in the playoffs, while the Mavs (104.1) are 12th.

The Mavs are fifth in three-point shooting efficiency, while the Suns are sixth.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the result of the Suns vs Mavs game

Where to watch the Suns vs Mavs game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Suns and the Mavs will be nationally televised on ESPN. Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southwest will locally air the game.

Edited by Bhargav