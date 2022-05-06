Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 6th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center on May 6. Dallas will be hoping to register their first win in the series after two consecutive losses away from home.

The Suns blew out the Mavericks 129-109 in Game 2, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker combining for 58 points of the team’s total. Barring Deandre Ayton, who scored nine points, all other starters scored in double-digits to help the Suns get ahead 2-0 in the series.

The Mavericks are struggling to find consistent scoring on the roster from anyone who isn’t named Luka Doncic. He has scored a total of 80 points in the first two games, with Maxi Kleber being their second-highest contributor, averaging just 14 points per game.

The Phoenix Suns have looked like the better team in the series so far, with players who can contribute in multiple areas of the game. However, with the Mavericks playing at home over the next two games, Phoenix will face a stiffer challenge. Dallas, meanwhile, needs someone apart from Doncic to ignite the crowd with a strong performance.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 6; 2022; 9:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 7; 2022; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker (centre) is crucial to the Phoenix Suns' success and put in an excellent display in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns look like a determined unit after overcoming a spirited challenge from the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.

Devin Booker seems to have found his footing, after missing three games against the Pelicans due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He scored 30 points in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, shooting 57.9% from the field, including five three-pointers.

Mikal Bridges and JaVale McGee are handy on the defensive end, causing trouble to the Mavericks’ offense. Chris Paul has been efficient as well, displaying his high-level Basketball IQ, especially in late-game situations. The 36-year-old has averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Suns so far in the series.

Despite winning the first two games, the Suns are expected to stay aggressive throughout, and stealing a game on the road will give them a much-needed cushion. However, they still haven’t found a way to contain Luka Doncic, which could prove to be a problem in the upcoming set of games on the Mavs' floor.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G – Chris Paul | G – Devin Booker | F – Mikal Bridges | F – Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jalen Brunson has not lived up to the hype against the Suns after some stellar displays in the first round

The theme of the first-round series against the Utah Jazz for the Dallas Mavericks was that of players stepping up and contributing in Luka Doncic's absence.

Prime among them was Jalen Brunson, who averaged 32 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists without Doncic. He played incredibly well to give his team a 2-1 series lead. The Mavericks then progressed to the Conference Semifinals after winning the series 4-2 as Doncic returned to action for Games 4 to 6.

Fast forward to the Suns series, Brunson has scored only 22 points in two games. Spencer Dinwiddie, who was also impressive in spurts against the Jazz, has not been able to make much of an impact either.

Doncic is leading his team in all major categories - scoring, rebounding and playmaking - with very little assistance.

However, only two games have gone by against Phoenix and both were on the road. The Dallas Mavericks are still in the series and will look to make some adjustments in Game 3 to send a statement to the Suns.

It will be interesting to see if Doncic is asked to play a few minutes off the ball, with the Mavericks using Dinwiddie and Brunson to contribute in that area.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G – Luka Doncic | G – Jalen Brunson | F – Reggie Bullock | F – Dorian Finney-Smith | C – Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 6, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 1 -112 O 219.5 (-110) +0.5 (-114) Dallas Mavericks 4 -104 U 219.5 (-110) -0.5 (-106)

The odds are marginally in the favor of the Phoenix Suns, as they’re considered a more all-round unit than the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Mavericks have a player who can take over games offensively in Luka Doncic. The Suns will need to be defensively active right from tip-off to keep the Mavs superstar in check.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

1. The Suns have averaged 125 points per game in the series so far.

2. Phoenix has a 8-6 record on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. The Suns have outrebounded the Mavericks 85-61 over the first two games.

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks have averaged 106.4 points per game in the playoffs so far.

2. Dallas is 29-12 at home this season.

3. The last time the Mavericks went past the first-round was in the 2011 NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have looked like a well-oiled machine, with Chris Paul paving the way for Devin Booker to lead. Their defensive work has been exceptional as well, as they have played good switch-defense and forced plenty of turnovers.

However, the Suns have already been beaten in the playoffs this year, losing two games to the Pelicans. If someone from the Dallas Mavericks roster takes up the challenge and supports Doncic on the offensive end, Dallas could cause problems for the Suns.

Where to watch the Suns vs Mavericks game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

