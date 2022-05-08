Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Phoenix currently leads the series 2-1.

The Suns will be reliant on Chris Paul to carry the workload along with Devin Booker. They were by far the best regular season team in the league and will be hoping to replicate that form in Game 4. They will hope to wrap up the series in Game 5 at home as they look to go one step further this year and win the championship.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will need to put in the kind of performance they showcased in Game 3. They cannot afford to drop Game 4 at home. Led by superstar Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will need the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber to help out their talisman to win this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, May 9th; 1 AM).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns Preview

Suns superstar Devin Booker in action

Harboring championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season.

Led by coach Monty Williams, the Suns, with their incredible offense and reliable defense, have caused all sorts of problems. However, they will be in for a tricky time against the Mavericks. Dallas showcased in Game 3 that they can indeed cause trouble for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will be hoping to make a deep run into the postseason. Injuries have plagued them and they have struggled to find consistency as a result.

Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions this year. They will need to continue to supplement their superstar to the best of their abilities if they are to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G: Luka Dončić; G: Jalen Brunson; F: Dorian Finney-Smith; F: Reggie Bullock; C: Dwight Powell

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 8th, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -125 O 215 -2 Dallas Mavericks +105 U 215 +2

The Suns are coming into this game as the slight favorites ahead of the Mavericks despite losing Game 3. That is because of the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season. However, the Mavericks do have a puncher's chance with Luka Doncic.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The Suns currently lead the series 2-1. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker during the regular season.

Click here to bet on Chris Paul scoring over 22 points in this game.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić is averaging 28.3 PPG this season for Dallas. Dallas has won 21 games on the road this season. The Mavericks have won 8 of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on the Luka Doncic scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Suns vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Despite dropping Game 3 on the road due to an off night for Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns will be confident that they can get a split. They can then head home with an opportunity to close the series out in Game 5.

Phoenix leads the series 2-1. Booker is averaging 23.7 PPG in this series. Doncic is averaging 35.3 PPG in this series.

Click here to bet on this game between the Suns and the Mavericks.

Where to watch Suns vs Pelicans?

You can watch the live action via the NBA League Pass and the game will also be broadcast on national TV - ESPN.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 4? Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar