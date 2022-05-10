Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, May 10th

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will meet in Game 5 of their seven-game series on Tuesday in Phoenix.

The two teams are level at two games apiece. The importance of Game 5 can't be overstated. The Suns will attempt to protect home court, and the Mavericks are trying to make Game 6 at home a close-out affair. There are many factors to look at when considering placing a bet on this game.

Phoenix Suns Preview

GAME 5, presented by @MichelobULTRA"- @Suns

The defending Western Conference champions have lost their last two games in uncharacteristic fashion.

Most of the team found themselves in foul trouble in Game 4, including Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix has struggled to defend the three-point line in the two losses, with Dallas shooting an impressive 45.5% from behind the arc last time out.

That's something Phoenix has to improve to return to winning ways. The Suns will ask a lot from Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, as they have been the main contributors throughout the playoffs.

The key to victory for the Suns will be to establish their pace early, meaning a focus on half-court style and defensive efficiency could be the difference for them.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

"No quit in this team. Bring on Game 5."- @dallasmavs

Despite shooting 45.5% from the three-point range in the last game, Luka Doncic struggled, shooting 36% from the field and 10% from beyond the arc in Game 4.

Obviously, Doncic is the main focus of the Suns' defense, as he's their heart and soul. The Mavericks took advantage of homecourt to tie the series at two games apiece.

They'll head back to Phoenix in an attempt to become the first road team in this series to capture a win. The Mavericks will look to shoot the three-ball as well as they did in the last game, but they also need to be sharp at the defensive end.

The key to victory for the Mavericks will be to get a great performance from Luka Doncic and play tough defense to the Suns guards.

Pick/Prediction: Phoenix Suns 1H -3.5 (-110)

The clear advantage each team has possessed so far has been their home court.

On Tuesday, the Suns are at home trying to take a 3-2 series lead to Dallas. Considering their experience, they should come out hot and take a commanding half-time lead en route to victory.

Edited by Bhargav