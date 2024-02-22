Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third and final game of their season series, having split the previous two, and is part of the NBA's 12-game slate following the All-Star break.

The Suns, 33-22, hold the fifth spot in the West, coming off a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons at home on Feb. 14. Despite the sudden dismissal of Devin Booker in the first quarter on receiving two quick technical fouls, Kevin Durant carried the offense with a team-high 25 points, including six rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, 32-23, are seventh in the West, coming off a 116-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs at home on Feb. 14. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, demonstrating that they are one of the top duos in the league when healthy.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will be nationally broadcast on TNT, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Suns +2.5 vs. Mavericks -2.5

Moneyline: Suns +126 vs. Mavericks -148

Total over and under: Suns O 245 vs. Mavericks U 245.5

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

Emerging from the All-Star Break, the Phoenix Suns are eager to maintain the momentum of their exceptional performance before the break. With consecutive wins, victories in five of their last six games and seven of their last 10, the Suns are on a hot streak.

The Suns are ranked 12th in the NBA for points scored per game this season. They are third in field goal percentage and sixth in 3-point shooting efficiency. However, they rank 22nd in number of 3-point field goals made per game, indicating that their strategy does not heavily depend on 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won six straight games and won seven of their previous 10. They have received a significant boost with Kyrie Irving returning to full health and the acquisition of P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets. Luka Doncic continues to be the driving force, leading in scoring, rebounds and assists.

The Mavericks are seventh for points scored per game. Their shooting efficiency places them 13th in field goal percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting accuracy in the league. Impressively, they rank third for 3-point field goals made per game.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The Suns will start Devin Booker at PG, while Bradley Beal is questionable to play. If he doesn't start at SG, Eric Gordon will replace him. Grayson Allen should start at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, Derrick Jones Jr. at PF and Dereck Lively at center.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic has averaged 34.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 31.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kevin Durant has averaged 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favorable to reach this mark.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, has averaged 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks predictions

The Mavericks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -2.5 point spread and -148 on the moneyline.

The Suns are expected to match the over mark set at 245, while the Mavericks are favored to go under 245.5. Expect a tough and close contest, with both teams blowing each other out in their previous contests.