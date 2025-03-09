Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 32-32 record, while Phoenix is 11th with a 29-34 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 178 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 99-79 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Phoenix leading the season series 2-1.

They last played on Dec. 27 when Dallas won 98-89 behind Kyrie Irving’s 20 points. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 35 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 9, at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream it live on ESPN+, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Suns (-290) vs. Mavericks (+235)

Spread: Suns (-7) vs. Mavericks (+7)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o229) vs. Mavericks -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. They had a strong start to the season but lost their footing after an injury to Kevin Durant. While he returned soon after, the team never found its previous form. It has won just three of its past 10 games and is 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot.

Ad

That spot belongs to the Mavericks right now who are on a four-game losing streak. With Kyrie Irving out for the season with an ACL tear and there being talks of shutting down Anthony Davis for the season, things don’t look great for Dallas.

Phoenix comes into the game on the back of a tough 149-141 OT loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Devin Booker had 34 points, while Kevin Durant had 29 points and nine rebounds.

Ad

Dallas is coming off of a 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Naji Marshall led the team with a double-double of 29 points and 17 rebounds. Brandon Williams had 31 points off the bench.

The Mavs led the game 94-89 at the end of the third quarter but were outplayed 33-17 in the final period to give them the sixth loss in their past 10 games.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Ad

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark he has crossed in three straight games. He should be able to do so against Dallas as well.

Klay Thompson’s points total is set at 18.5. He had a rough shooting game against Memphis as he went 6 of 19. Take a risk and bet on Thompson to break out of the slump.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Suns to get a win on the road. Given the Mavs’ extensive injury issues, we expect the same. Phoenix should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 229 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback