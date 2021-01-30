Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. The fixture on Saturday night is the first of a two-game mini-series.

The matchup will feature two inconsistent Western Conference teams as both sides have been struggling of late. The Phoenix Suns were flying high in the early weeks but have tumbled down to the seventh position after dropping a few games.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are coming in on the back of a season-worst, four-game losing streak that must be keeping coach Rick Carlisle up late at night.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Sunday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns Preview

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns are seeing shifting expectations as the season unfolds. They were looking primed for a breakthrough season this campaign but have struggled to keep pace with those lofty goals.

14 assist ties the franchise record for most in half



Nice work 🤝 @CP3 pic.twitter.com/7WeFxIW55i — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will be raring to go in their matchup on Saturday night, having beaten the Mavericks in their last four meetings. Both sides previously clashed in the season opener on Dec. 23, where the Suns won 106-102.

That said, things won't be easy for them this time around as they continue to miss their star Devin Booker, who will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns dribbles in front of Raul Neto of the Washington Wizards

Chris Paul will have to step up big time in their game against the Dallas Mavericks as his side can not allow a slumping Mavs team to pile more misery on the Suns.

Advertisement

CP3 had a slow night in the Suns' victory over the Warriors in their last matchup with 13 points to go with four assists.

The veteran will need to pull out a few tricks from his arsenal in his battle with Luka Doncic. Fans can expect fireworks with the two of the best point guards in the league aiming to improve their team's season standings.

Paul is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in seventeen games thus far.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be kicking themselves after dropping two consecutive games to the red-hot Utah Jazz. In their last outing, Dallas fell to their fourth straight defeat, losing 120-101. They had a terrible start to the game, managing only 12 points in the first quarter, and were behind by as many as 30 points before the final buzzer ended the proceedings.

Nearly averaging a triple-double (27.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 9.7 APG), watch the best of @luka7doncic from the first quarter of the 2020-21 season! #BestOfNBA



Luka and the @dallasmavs visit Utah tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KxcUG1ym63 — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks had five players scoring in double digits, led by Luka Doncic who put up a team-high 25 points to go with seven assists and six boards. However, Kristaps Porzingis struggled with a sub-par performance of 11 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes from the floor.

The duo will need to get their act together in their next game or risk falling further down the table in a stacked Western Conference.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Advertisement

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Luka Doncic has been putting up phenomenal numbers this campaign but has struggled to convert his personal stats into wins for his side. He will need to pull out all the stops in this mini-series with the Phoenix Suns and get his team back on track.

The superstar from Slovenia is averaging an impressive 27.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.6 assists in eighteen games so far. He is shooting 46.4% from the floor and a sub-par 76.5% from the free-throw line.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Dorian Finney-Smith, F Josh Richardson, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Caulie-Stein.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have a slight edge in this matchup as they enter this contest with momentum behind them. That said, the absence of Booker could hinder their performance in a road game.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will be eager to snap their long losing streak. Luka Doncic appeared frustrated in the post-game interview after their second consecutive loss to the Jazz and will be determined to bounce back with a big performance on Saturday.

Watch out for Luka, as he could explode for a triple-double performance in this one. The Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks?

Local coverage of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will be available on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Arizona. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.