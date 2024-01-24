Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and betting tips | January 24, 2024

The Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday as part of the NBA's eight-game slate. The tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. This will be their second meeting of their season, with Mavericks winning the first.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Arizona's Family Sports for home and away coverage. Fans can live stream the game on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which give viewers free access to NBA TV with their trial.

The Suns (25-18) are sixth in the West, coming off Kevin Durant's winner against the Chicago Bulls on Monday at home 115-113. Durant ended the game with a team-high 43 points, scoring 40 plus in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks (24-19), meanwhile, are eighth in the West, dropping consecutive games. They lost 119-110 to the Boston Celtics on Monday at home. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 73 points and 14 rebounds. Tatum's impact extended further, as he registered a plus-minus rating of +27.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Suns (-1.5) vs. Mavericks (+1.5)

Moneyline: Suns (-120) vs. Mavericks (+102)

Total(O/U): Suns (O 240.5) vs. Mavericks (U 241)

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks previews

The Suns enter the game with a six-game winning streak, having gone 10-3 in their previous 13. During this span, they have a net rating of 5.4, with a 122.2 offensive rating and a 116.8 defensive rating. The Suns are 11-7 on the road.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have split their last 10 games and have gone 13-10 at home. Luka Doncic missed three of the last five games due to a nagging right ankle sprain and is reportedly dealing with back tightness. Additionally, Kyrie Irving sustained a sprained right thumb.

While dealing with injuries, the duo combined for 56 points, 24 rebounds, and 16 assists on Monday.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic will start at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, Derrick Jones Jr. at PF and Dereck Livey II at center.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Devin Booker has averaged 26.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 7.6 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this line.

Kevin Durant has averaged 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks predictions

The Suns are slight favorites for Wednesday's matchup despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

The game is expected to be a close contest between two of the league's premier offensive teams. Expect high-scoring outings from the key players.

