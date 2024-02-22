Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns reignite their rivalry on TNT Thursday in their first game back after the 2024 NBA All-Star Break. The teams have split the season series 1-1 with two more games left. The Suns secured the bragging rights with a 132-109 win on Jan. 23.

Dallas blew a 16-point first-half lead in that contest as Devin Booker's scorching hot 46-point night on 73.9% shooting canceled out Luka Doncic's 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Dallas didn't get any worthy contributions from the role players in that contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 17-point effort on 37.5% shooting was the second-best behind Doncic's game. The Mavericks were without Kyrie Irving in that game, while the Suns had their big three available and most of their key rotation players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Feb. 22

The Suns have only two players, Bradley Beal and Damion Lee, on their injury report. Beal is questionable with a hamstring strain, while Lee is out as he continues recovering from a meniscus tear.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 22

The Mavericks have four players on their injury report. Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II are all probable, while Dante Exum is the only absentee.

Doncic is dealing with a broken nose, while Lively and Kleber have nasal fractures. Exum is out with a right knee bursitis injury.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 22

The Suns' starting lineup could change based on Bradley Beal's availability. If Beal plays, he will start next to Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic. Eric Gordon will replace Beal if the latter's ruled out.

Point guards Bradley Beal Saben Lee Theo Maledon Shooting guards Devin Booker Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Small forwards Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Thaddeus Young Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 22

The Mavericks' starting lineup has changed frequently due to injuries. However, the new additions, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, have impressed in their roles as starters. The Mavericks could continue starting them next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Josh Green.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Small forwards Josh Green Derrick Jones Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington Maxi Kleber Olivier Maxence-Prosper Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks key matchups

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were seemingly top-heavy the first two times they met this season. They have reinforced their rosters at the trade deadline with invaluable additions to their respective supporting casts.

However, the key for both teams will be to contain the stars. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker's brilliance proved decisive in the first two games. The key matchups will be between the stars and their primary defenders.

Expand Tweet

Royce O'Neale likely seems to be the best option to deploy against Doncic. He's the best perimeter defender on the Suns, who could cause a few issues for Doncic with his length and physicality. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen seems likely to guard Kyrie Irving.

From the Mavericks, Josh Green will be tasked with Booker's assignment, while PJ Washington could be asked to guard Kevin Durant. Daniel Gafford is another option, but he's likely to be limited to face Jusuf Nurkic in the post.