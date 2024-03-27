Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at the Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, which is tied 1-1. The game is included in the NBA's 12-game slate.

The Phoenix Suns (41-30) suffered a narrow 104-102 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, snappng their three-game winning streak. This loss comes amid the Suns' ongoing five-game road journey, where they have gone 1-1. Phoenix has a road record of 19-16.

Phoenix ranks fourth in field goal percentage, shooting at an impressive 49.6%, and holds the fifth position in 3-point shooting, boasting a strong 38.1% accuracy from beyond the arc.

The Denver Nuggets (51-21), meanwhile, secured their fourth consecutive win by blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday. Denver has been dominant, tallying a remarkable 15-2 record in its last 17 games.

This matchup marks the second game of a five-game homestand for the Nuggets, who boast an impressive 29-6 record at home.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 27

The Phoenix Suns have listed three players on their injury report: Bradley Beal (finger) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) are questionable, while Damion Lee (knee) is out.

Player Status Injury Bradley Beal questionable finger Jusuf Nurkic questionable ankle Damion Lee out knee

What happened to Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal?

Nurkic sustained a sprained ankle during Monday's game against the Spurs and was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice session. His availability for Wednesday's game remains uncertain. In case Nurkic is unable to play, Drew Eubanks may be called on to take additional minutes.

Beal's impact waned significantly during the crucial moments of Monday's game, as he remained scoreless for the last 20 minutes, with only one shot attempted in the fourth quarter.

Beal suggested that he was experiencing discomfort, speculating that his finger may have become entangled in an opponent's jersey.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Mar. 27

The Nuggets have listed six players on their injury report: Nikola Jokic (back, hip) and Michael Porter Jr. (illness) are probable, while Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (foot) are questionable.

Meanwhile, Zeke Nnaji (adductor) is a game-time decision and Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out.

Player Status Injury Nikola Jokic probable back, hip Jamal Murray questionable ankle Aaron Gordon questionable foot Michael Porter Jr. probable illness Zeke Nnaji game-time decision adductor Vlatko Cancar injured knee

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic missed the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday after he got downgraded from questionable due to left hip inflammation and lower back pain.