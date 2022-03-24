Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's NBA finalists Phoenix Suns are traveling to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The Suns (59-14) are coming into this game without the services of veteran leader Chris Paul. They will rely on superstar Devin Booker to carry the load in the absence of Paul as they aim to cement the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Currently nine games ahead of second-place Memphis Grizzlies (50-23), they have been a juggernaut this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (43-30) are sixth in the West, winning 21 of their 35 games at home this season. They have continued to rely heavily on superstar Nikola Jokic in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Serb is in contention to bag another MVP award for his exploits for the Denver-based team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, as he is ruled out for six weeks and could return only in the postseason. Cameron Johnson is the only other absentee, as he is ruled out with a right quad contusion.

Player Status Reason Chris Paul Out Thumb Camerons Johnson Out Quad

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets will continue to be without the services of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. The duo could return at some point this season. Zeze Nnaji is the other absentee, as he is out with a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Knee Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Zeke Nnaji Out Knee

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - March 24th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Denver Nuggets 43-30 -160 U 232.5 -3.5 Phoenix Suns 59-14 +140 O 232.5 +3.5

The Suns are expected to win because of their recent form, winning eight of their last 10 outings. The Nuggets missing Murray and Porter Jr. could also play into the Suns' hands.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26 PPG this season. The Suns have won eight of their last 10 games. The Suns have lost only six times on the road this season.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.5 PPG in his last four outings. Denver has won 21 games at home this season. The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns could have Devin Booker and Cameron Payne man the backcourt ,while Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges handle the frontcourt. The center could be Deandre Ayton.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton could be the starting guards, while the frontcourt could be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokic should take up his usual center spot.

The Nuggets have lost four of their last 10 games. The Suns are on a six-game winning streak. The Suns are leading the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Cameron Payne; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic.

