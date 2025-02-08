Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. The Suns (26-25) are ninth in the Western Conference standings, coming off a 135-127 overtime win against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

On the contrary, the Nuggets (33-19) are having a good run, with Nikola Jokic leading the way alongside Russell Westbrook. They beat the Orlando Magic 112-90 on Thursday and are on a five-game win streak.

The Suns will look to start a winning streak, while the Denver Nuggets will try their best not to get overwhelmed by the home crowd and focus on securing their sixth straight win.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report

Phoenix Suns injury report for Feb. 8

According to ESPN, Bradley Beal is listed out because of a toe injury. He also missed the game against the Jazz on Friday.

Cody Martin is listed out because of the pending trade procedures. Vasilije Micic and Kevin Durant are listed as day-to-day and their participation will depend on their medical status before the game and the coach's decision.

Denver Nuggets injury report for Feb. 8

The Nuggets are down four men heading into the Saturday night matchup. According to ESPN, Russell Westbrook is listed out because of a left hamstring injury and coach Michael Malone said that there is no timeline on Westbrook's return yet.

Payton Watson is also listed out because of a right knee sprain he suffered in the 137-134 win against the 76ers on Jan. 31. Vlatko Cancar is also listed out because of a knee injury and is expected to be re-evaluated next month.

DaRon Holmes II is listed out because of unspecified reasons. Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are listed as day-to-day. Their participation will depend on them clearing medical evaluations before the game and the coach's decision.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 8

The Suns are expected to go with a lineup with Kevin Durant as the core playing in the forward position. Devin Booker is expected to spread the play wide at the wings. Here are the expected starting five for the Suns:

PG- Tyus Jones, SG- Devin Booker, SF- Royce O'Neal, PF- Kevin Durant and C- Nick Richards.

Here is the Suns' depth chart:

Point Guard Tyus Jones Monte Morris Shooting Guard Devin Booker Bradley Beal Small Forward Grayson Allen Jalen Bridges Power Forward Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn Center Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 8

The Nuggets are expected to run a lineup similar to the pre-Westbrook era. Nikola Jokic is expected to play as a number five while MPJ and Murray spread the play to the wings.

PG- Jamal Murray, SG- Christian Braun, SF- Michael Porter Jr., PF- Aaron Gordon and C- Nikola Jokic

Here is the Nuggets' depth chart:

Point Guard Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Shooting Guard Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Power Forward Aaron Gordon Dario Saric Center Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan

