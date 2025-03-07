Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for March 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns will travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a regular season matchup. The 2024-25 NBA season is halfway through, and teams are gearing up for the final stretch of games that will decide their playoff fate.

Ad

The Suns have been going through a rough patch this season. They dwindled after a strong 8-2 start. The Kevin Durant-led squad has a disappointing record at 29-33. It's the 11th seed in the West's standings and if the season was to end today, the Suns wouldn't even make the play-in tournament.

On the other hand, the Nuggets maintained their dominance in the West, with the best player in the world in their ranks. The Nikola Jokic-led squad has a 40-22 record and is the third-seeded team in the West's standings.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Friday's matchup between the Suns and the Nuggets is the fourth time these two teams will go against each other this season. The Nuggets hold the edge in the matchup this season with a 2-1 record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 7

The Phoenix Suns are relatively healthy walking into Friday's game. According to ESPN, only Cody Martin is listed out because of a sports hernia. Bradley Beal is listed as day-to-day and his participation will depend on his medical status and the coach's decision before the game.

Ad

Denver Nuggets injury report for Mar. 7

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets are a little shorthanded for their matchup against the Suns. According to ESPN, Aaron Gordon is listed out because of an ankle injury while Julian Strawther and DaRom Holmes II are listed because of ankle and Achilles injuries respectively.

Nikola Jokic and Zeke Nnaji are listed as day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns expected starting five and depth chart for Mar. 7

Ad

The Suns are expected to start a lineup with Tyus Jones at point with Kevin Durant leading the offense as a forward and Devin Booker offering help from the perimeter. Here are the expected starting five for the Suns:

PG- Tyus Jones, SG- Devin Booker, SF- Royce O'Neale, PF- Kevin Durant and C- Nicks Richards.

Here is the depth chart for the team:

Point Guard Tyus Jones Vasilije Misic Shooting Guard Devin Booker Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Small Forward Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn Damion Lee Power Forward Kevin Durant Bol Bol Center Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Oso Ighodaro

Ad

Denver Nuggets expected starting five and depth chart for Mar. 7

The Nuggets are expected to start their regular lineup just without Aaron Gordon. Nikola Jokic is expected to play as the big man, with Michael Porter Jr. spreading the play on the wings. Here are the expected starting five for the Nuggets:

PG- Jamal Murray, SG- Russell Westbrook, SF- Christian Braun, PF- Michael Porter Jr. and C- Nikola Jokic.

Here is the depth chart for the team:

Point Guard Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Shooting Guard Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Small Forward Christian Braun Peyton Watson Power Forward Michael Porter Jr. Zeke Nnaji Center Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback