Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will renew their rivalry on Saturday in a crunch clash of two Western Conference teams at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets fell 137-131 in overtime on opening night, as the Golden State Warriors managed to edge out a hard-fought victory.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Jamal Murray recorded a 25-point and 10-assist double-double. The star for Denver was Aaron Gordon, who dropped 50 points on a jaw-dropping 10 of 11 shooting from 3-point range. Despite strong performances from their key players, the Nuggets were unable to tip off the season with a win.

Meanwhile, the Suns played on Friday and suffered a blowout 129-102 loss against the LA Clippers. Phoenix tipped off the season with a 120-116 win against the Sacramento Kings. The Suns' efficiency was dreadful against the Clippers as the team shot 41.1% from the field. Devin Booker and Co. also need to be better at rebounding than they were on Friday.

In terms of head-to-head record, Phoenix holds a clear advantage over Denver with 105 wins in 196 games. However, the Nuggets dominated the season series last season, winning three out of the four games.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report

Jalen Green hasn't yet been cleared to play due to his hamstring injury. He missed the opening two games of the season and won't make his Suns debut against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have their entire roster available to play on Saturday.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Suns will stick to their starting lineup that played in the previous two games. Devin Booker and Grayson Allen will handle backcourt duties, Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn will occupy the wing positions, and Oso Ighodaro will anchor the frontcourt.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Shooting Guard Grayson Allen Collin Gillespie Small Forward Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Power Forward Dillon Brooks Center Oso Ighodaro Mark Williams Nick Richards

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Nuggets' starting lineup will remain the same from their opening night game. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Brown will be tasked with giving Denver a strong start.

PG Jamal Murray Bruce Brown Jalen Pickett SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Cam Johnson Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Kessler Edwards C Nikola Jokic Jonas Valanciunas DaRon Holmes II

