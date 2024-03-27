Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets game marks the third and final head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season. As of now, their season series is tied at 1-1 a piece, with the Suns evening it out on March 5 in a thrilling 117-107 overtime victory.

With just 10 games remaining in the season for the Suns, urgency is key in securing victories for the sake of their record heading into the NBA playoffs.

During their last meeting, Kevin Durant came through for the Phoenix Suns as he led the team in scoring with 35 points (14-of-34 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range), 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Grayson Allen chipped in with 28 points (9-of-15 shooting, including 8-of-12 from 3-point range), 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray was the Denver Nuggets' leading scorer with 28 points (12-of-25 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range), 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Nikola Jokic also contributed 25 points (8-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range), 16 rebounds and 5 assists.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday at the Ball Arena. The Western Conference matchup will be televised live on ESPN and through the following local TV channels: Altitude and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports.

Additionally, it can also be checked out on these radio stations: ESPN Radio, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM and KMVP 98.7 / S:KSUN.

Moneyline: Suns (+245), Nuggets (-300)

Spread: Suns +7.5 (-110), Nuggets -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns (o226.5 -110), Nuggets (u226.5 -110)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Game preview

This is a big matchup for the Phoenix Suns, especially coming off Monday night's 104-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. As of now, they are in eighth place (42-30 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are looking to continue their winning streak and push it to five straight, since losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night off Kyrie Irving's 2-point game-winner. Moreover, the Nuggets are in first place (51-21 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Phoenix Suns' injury report consists of Bradley Beal (finger) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) being listed as questionable, while Damion Lee (knee) is out.

In the scenario that the two questionable players are available to play tonight, the Suns' starting five will be PF - Kevin Durant, SF - Grayson Allen, C - Jusuf Nurkic, PG - Devin Booker and SG - Bradley Beal.

Moreover, Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks can join the starters if Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are sidelined for this game. Additionally, Royce O'Neale and Bol Bol will be part of the team's second unit for their valuable production.

The Denver Nuggets' injury report, on the other hand, is stacked for tonight's matchup. The list includes Aaron Gordon (plantar), Nikola Jokic (back), Michael Porter Jr. (illness) and Jamal Murray (ankle) as questionable, while Zeke Nnaji (back) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are listed as out.

However, if the four questionable players are deemed good to go tonight, the Denver Nuggets's starters consist of PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, PG - Jamal Murray and SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Additionally, possible replacements for the four questionable players if they are unavailable for tonight are Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday, Peyton Watson and DeAndre Jordan. Fans can possibly expect some increased playing time for Christian Braun and Julian Strawther.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

According to USA Today Sports' Sportsbook Wire, the Phoenix Suns have a 24-27-2 record when they are listed as against the spread, but when they put up more than 110 points, they have a 37-16 record.

Meanwhile, when the Denver Nuggets are against the spread, they have a 23-11-1 record.

Additionally, the Suns rank eighth offensively (117.3) and 13th defensively (114.3), while the Nuggets are seventh offensively (117.8) and 10th defensively (112.8) around the NBA.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Nuggets remember well how the Suns defeated them in a 117-107 overtime loss during their last meeting on March 5. Given the Suns' inconsistencies as of late, including their struggles in performing well in the fourth quarter, Denver is poised to secure a home victory here.