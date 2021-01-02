Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-2021 NBA season is set to start off its New Year's Day with a round of electrifying games that will excite fans. In their first showdown of the season, the surging Phoenix Suns take on their Western Conference rivals in the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are shining bright with a record of four wins and one loss to start their new season, while the Nuggets have had a slow start losing three out of four games so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 1st, 9 PM ET. (Saturday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns will be playing back-to-back games following their win against the Utah Jazz. The Suns are proving to be one of the better teams in the West, bolstered by veteran point guard Chris Paul, who joined the side this offseason.

CP3 has been a good fit for the Suns and has had a positive impact on their star player, Devin Booker. The driving force behind the Suns' stellar performance has been teamwork. Their bench has been producing for them at a high-level, and opposing teams will have a hard time stopping them as long as the role players continue to perform.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is a special talent that can make any team better with his high basketball IQ. Last year in the Orlando Bubble, he led his former team, the OKC Thunder on an unexpected playoff run.

This time around, he will aim to do even better with a young Phoenix Suns team. So far, Paul is averaging 11.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game.

Watch out for his matchup with Jamal Murray at the point position where the veteran will no doubt display his silky skills.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Denver Nuggets Preview

To open their new season, the Denver Nuggets have not matched the elite level we last saw them at in the 2019-2020 postseason. They find themselves at the 13th position in the West, owing to their lackluster defense which is allowing opposing teams to reach upwards of 120 points per game.

Ringing in the new year with some #MileHighBasketball! pic.twitter.com/ihJYQDeyKh — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 1, 2021

However, their leading man Nikola Jokic continues to impress as he leads the NBA in assists. That said, he and Jamal Murray will need to return to their form if they are to take the win against a resurgent Suns team.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best big man in the league today. He has an all-around game that adds value to his team on both ends of the floor. His season averages stand at 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a whopping 13.5 assists with 62% shooting from the floor. But the 'Joker' is also leading the NBA in turnovers, an aspect where he will need to improve if the Nuggets are to defeat the visiting Suns.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Gary Harris, G Jamal Murray, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Suns vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will be an entertaining one. Both teams have the caliber to perform at a high level and possess enough talent to change the trajectory of any game.

While the Phoenix Suns have been tearing through their opposition of late, we expect the dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to bounce back for their second win of the season.

Where to watch Suns vs Nuggets?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Altitude and Fox Sports Arizona. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.