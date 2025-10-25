Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview and Prediction - Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. The Suns are off to a 1-1 start, while the Nuggets lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors in overtime.

The two Western Conference teams have faced each other in 196 regular-season games so far, with Phoenix holding a 105-91 advantage. They faced off four times last season, as Denver won the series 3-1.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Suns +537, Nuggets -652

Spread: Suns +12.5 (+108), Nuggets -12.5 (-113)

Total over/under (o/u): Suns o233.5 (-108), Nuggets u233.5 (-104)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview

The Suns will play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a lopsided 129-102 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. Dillon Brooks led the team with 21 points, while Devin Booker had 18 points and seven assists. Phoenix started its season with a 120-116 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The Suns’ biggest summer edition, Jalen Green, is yet to make his debut with the team because of a hamstring injury. According to Phoenix coach Jordan Ott, Green will miss Saturday’s game as well.

The Nuggets are one of the favorites to win it all but suffered a heartbreaking loss in their season open to the Warriors. Denver fell 137-131 in overtime in what was a career game for Aaron Gordon. The high-flying forward ended the game with 50 points and 10 3s, both career highs.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was not at his absolute best and yet finished with a triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. If not for Steph Curry’s late-game heroics, Denver could have very well won the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Suns

PG - Devin Booker, SG - Grayson Allen, SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Ryan Dunn, C - Oso Ighodaro

Nuggets

PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Christian Braun, SF - Cameron Johnson, PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Devin Booker is favored to score over 25.5 points.

Aaron Gordon is projected to finish under 1.5 3-pointers. This seems like a good prop to bet against, especially after his performance against Golden State.

Nikola Jokic is projected to score less than 28.5 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets to get an easy win at home, and we expect the same. Denver has the far better side and is without any injury concerns. Jokic and Co. will be raring to get on the win column after a tough loss. Bet on the Nuggets to cover the spread in a game where the team total stays under 233.5 points.

