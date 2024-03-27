Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets reignite their rivalry on Wednesday night. This game is a potential preview of a 2024 playoffs first-round matchup. The Suns are eighth in the West with a 42-30 record, while the 51-21 Nuggets are first. It's a must-win for both, especially Phoenix, who is avoiding the ninth seed and making a push for the sixth spot.

The Suns are only two games ahead of the ninth-seeded LA Lakers and a game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are contending for the top spot. They hold the #1 seed but with only a one-game separation from the second-placed OKC Thunder.

Denver enters Wednesday's game as the favorite, but the Suns have given it some headaches in the past. Phoenix has the offensive talent to prevail, which it benefitted from when the teams last met on Mar. 5. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal guided the Suns to a 117-107 OT win without Devin Booker with solid efforts down the stretch.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns have a concerning injury report ahead of this game. Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are iffy to play with a questionable status. Beal has a right finger sprain, while Nurkic is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have multiple starters on their injury report, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic is probable with a back/hip injury, while Murray is questionable with right knee inflammation.

Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are the other two starters. The former is probable with an illness, while the latter is questionable with a foot issue.

Zeke Naji is ruled out with a right adductor tendinitis.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 27

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards Devin Booker Saben Lee Isaiah Thomas Shooting guards Bradley Beal* Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Small forwards Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Nassir Little Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Ish Wainright Centers Jusuf Nurkic* Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards Jamal Murray* Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Julian Strawther Tyson Hunter Power forwards Aaron Gordon* Peyton Watson Braxton Key Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets key matchups

The Suns are the underdogs, but they have interesting matchup options against the Nuggets that could help them prevail. The most crucial one could be between Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Jokic if the former plays.

Nurkic has done a decent job guarding Jokic because of his size. He's among the few bigs who can give Jokic a run for his money in one-on-one situations. The Suns having the luxury of guarding Jokic with Nurkic can allow them to focus on limiting the impact of other starters, taking away the reigning finals MVP's playmaking.

The other crucial matchup would be between Kevin Durant and Aaron Gordon if the latter suits up. Gordon's an excellent defensive player. He boasts the physicality to make things difficult for Durant. The Suns star must ensure he doesn't get too limited in that matchup, as that will hinder Phoenix's shot at winning this contest.