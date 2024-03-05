Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the highlights on the Tuesday NBA slate. The game will be on national TV on TNT and tips off from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, at 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is struggling with injuries and coming off two straight loses. Denver is surging with a six-game win streak.

Denver is just off the lead in the West (0.5 games back) and in third place with a 42-19 record. Phoenix is in the last spot of playoff safety in sixth with a 35-26 record.

The Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic once again. He leads the team in points (25.5 ppg), rebounds (12.2 rpg) and assists (9.2 apg). Jokic is coming off a 35-point, 10-rebound performance in a 124-114 win against the LA Lakers on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Suns are going in the wrong direction and will need the big win to right the ship. Kevin Durant will have to carry a large load as the Suns are dealing with key injuries. Durant leads the team with 27.8 ppg.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report - March 5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns injury report is lengthy. Devin Booker will be out after rolling his ankle. He will be out seven to10 days. The Suns depth will be further hurt as Nassir Little (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen) are both out. Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable. He played in the Suns' last game with the injury and could play again.

Denver Nuggets injury report

There are no new players on the Nuggets' injury report. They remain without Vlatko Cancar.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns will have to switch up their usual rotation without Booker. They do have Bradley Beal back in the mix to help fill the void. The likely starters will be Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

PG Bradley Beal Saben Lee SG Grayson Allen Eric Gordon SF Royce O'Neale David Roddy PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Udoka Azubuike C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

Denver Nuggets lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will roll out their usual starters. Jamal Murray will lead Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji Deandre Jordan

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Key matchups

The big matchup in Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic vs everybody. No one seems to be able to stop or slow down Jokic. Just ask Anthony Davis and the Lakers who could do nothing to stop him from pouring in 35 points in his last outing.

Nurkic will have his hands full against his former replacement in Denver. Jokic will likely torment the big man with his usual smooth scoring and efficient passing.

Aaron Gordon vs. Kevin Durant will be another key matchup in this one. Gordon is a physical defender and can give Durant fits. The sharpshooter will need to stay hot from deep to avoid Gordon mucking up his game and disrupting his rhythm.