Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns, will travel to Detroit to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. It is a clash between two sides who are at two opposite ends of their respective conference standings.

The Phoenix-based side are sitting at the summit of the highly competitive Western Conference with a 32-9 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak. The Suns will be hoping to extend that against the Detroit-based team.

The Phoenix Suns have picked up 15 wins from 19 games on the road this season and are a formidable opponent for the Pistons. They possess arguably the best backcourt in the league right now with Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who have championship aspirations. The Suns will be looking to go one step further this time around after losing in the NBA Finals last season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are languishing as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record that read 10 victories and 31 losses. However, they have won five of their last 10 games including three of their last four against teams like the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors. They have won only seven of their 20 games home game thus far and will be hoping to improve that against the Suns. The Pistons find themselves four games behind 13th seed the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Suns point guard Chris Paul

The Suns are coming into this game with nearly a clean bill of health. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Abdel Nader (knee) are the only absentees for the Suns against the Pistons.

Players Status Reason Cam Johnson Questionable Ankle Abdel Nader Out Knee

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Pistons talisman Jerami Grant

The Pistons have three players unavailable for their matchup against the Suns. Frank Jackson will not make it to the game as he is still working on his condition after exiting health and safety protocols. Kelly Olynyk is listed as doubtful for the game due to a knee injury. Isaiah Livers is also out due to a foot injury.

Players Status Reason Frank Jackson Out Conditioning Isaiah Livers Out Foot Kelly Olynyk Doubtful Knee

Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting guards for the Suns. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will start as the forwards. Deandre Ayton is set to start as the center.

Detroit Pistons

Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham are set to start as guards for the Detroit Pistons while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Hamidou Diallo and Saddiq Bey. Isaiah Stewart will start as the center.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons Get a friend that hypes you up like Killian is hyping up Hami 🤝 Get a friend that hypes you up like Killian is hyping up Hami 🤝 https://t.co/104yXYfe2P

Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard: Chris Paul; Shooting Guard: Devin Booker; Small Forward: Mikal Bridges; Power Foward: Jae Crowder; Center: Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes, Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham, Small Foward - Hamidou Diallo , Power Forward - Saddiq Bey, Center - Trey Lyles

