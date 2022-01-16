Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA leaders the Phoenix Suns take on the lowly-ranked Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in an enticing regular-season game on Sunday.

The Suns have recorded five wins in their last seven outings and two in a row entering this matchup. They are coming off a 112-94 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are enjoying a decent stretch over their last four games. They have won thrice in that period, including thumping wins over the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. Cade Cunningham and Co. beat the Raptors 103-87 in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, January 16, 1:00 PM ET [11:30 PM IST]

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns continue to prove their doubters wrong following their stunning run to the NBA Finals last season. The Suns own the best record in the league at 32-9. They are the only team left to experience a major slump after their surprising 1-3 start to the current campaign.

Phoenix is among the few teams that can tip the scales in their favor mid-game due to their excellent rotations and the intensity they play with on either end of the floor. That was on full display in their latest win over the Pacers. The Suns were up by eight points by halftime, but Indiana managed to reduce that to four entering the final frame of the match.

Devin Booker was largely responsible for helping the Phoenix Suns maintain the lead. The All-Star guard recorded 22 of his 35 points in the third quarter alone, shooting eight of 12 from the field, including four triples. That set the tone for Monty Williams' side to outscore Indiana 32-18 in the fourth quarter and claim a 18-point win.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton has been in terrific form this season. The Phoenix Suns' starting center is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds per game thus far. His two-way play has only developed with Chris Paul running the point. Ayton's defense will need to be at its best when the Suns take on the Detroit Pistons.

Dwayne Casey's men scored the majority of their points in the paint. Considering how exceptional Ayton is at anchoring the team's defense, he will play a key role in improving their chances of winning this game.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The youthful Detroit Pistons have finally found some rhythm this season over their last few games. The young group are still learning to find their chemistry and have a lot to build on following their thumping win over the in-form Raptors.

Detroit had a 13-point lead by halftime and they managed to hold on to it down the stretch with a disciplined performance from the defensive end. They weren't able to get going from the 3-point line, so they found a way to create better opportunities near the rim.

The Pistons also managed to take care of the ball, turning it over only eight times during the match, an area they have struggled in the past.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons



@BELFORGroup | @TreyLyles Lyles led the squad in scoring for the 5th time this season Lyles led the squad in scoring for the 5th time this season 🔥 @BELFORGroup | @TreyLyles https://t.co/nrIMLIgCwE

Trey Lyles recorded a team-high 21 points off the bench, while Hamidou Diallo and Cade Cunningham had 18 points apiece. The Detroit Pistons will need the likes of Cunningham and Diallo to perform at a high level again to have a chance of causing an upset against league leaders, the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

Saddiq Bey has had an underwhelming start to the current season but has worked on his game over the last few weeks. The sophomore has averaged 18 points per game since December, on 37% shooting from the arc. Bey's scoring has proved to be crucial for the Detroit Pistons. With Diallo and Cunningham in decent form, the Pistons will have multiple options on offense if Bey can fire on all cylinders.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes, G - Cade Cunningham, F - Hamidou Diallo, F - Saddiq Bey, C - Isaiah Stewart.

Suns vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns, when healthy, are a difficult team to beat for any opposition. The Detroit Pistons are still a developing team and will find it difficult to topple the league leaders. That said, the Suns will likely emerge winners in this contest and extend their win streak to three games.

Where to watch Suns vs Pistons

Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Detroit will televise the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

