Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 5)

The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons will face off for the first time this season on Sunday, November 5. Phoenix has struggled out of the gates, as Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have both struggled for fitness. As such, the Suns' lack of roster depth has become apparent, and the pressure for their top three stars has increased.

As a rebuilding team, Detroit came into the season with minimal expectations. The remit in Motor City is to continue developing the young talent on the roster. Cade Cunningham's return from injury has improved the overall flow of the offense, while Jaden Ivey has been impressive to begin the new season.

Phoenix will come into the contest as heavy favorites, regardless of whether Booker and Beal play. Kevin Durant's game has carried the Suns over the opening weeks and should be enough to see his team past the Pistons.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Game Details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (2-4) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-4)

Date and Time: November 5, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview

Bojan Bogdanovic's absence continues to hurt the Detroit Pistons. The veteran wing is arguably the team's best scorer, and his absence puts additional pressure on some of the roster's younger stars. Nevertheless, as a rebuilding team, all the additional reps can only be a good thing in the long run.

At the time of writing, the Phoenix Suns have not released their injury report for the game against Detroit. Yet, it's fair to expect Beal to be out of the rotation; he hasn't played this season, and no timeline has been set for his debut.

Kevin Durant will likely shoulder a significant portion of the offensive load once again, while Jusuf Nurkic will do his best to help his team on both sides of the floor.

Josh Okogie started the season strong, making an impact as a defensive wing with some solid rebounding upside. Phoenix will need Okogie to as they try to nullify Cunningham's all-around game.

Detroit will also lean on Jalen Duren and rookie Ausar Thompson, two players who could create problems for Phoenix's defense on multiple levels.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (5/11) vs. Phoenix Suns (9/5)

Spread: Detroit Pistons -5.5 (10/11) vs. Phoenix Suns +5.5 (10/11)

Total (O/U): Over 222.5 (10/11) vs. Under 222.5 (10/11)

The Phoenix Suns enter their contest against the Detroit Pistons as slight favorites according to the odds. Both teams have struggled to begin the season, but it would appear Las Vegas expects Kevin Durant and the Suns roster to edge out their Eastern Conference competition on November 5.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups

The Phoenix Suns starting five will likely look like this: Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Keita Bates-Diop, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic

Without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the rotation, there will be pressure on Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic to step up their production and provide Kevin Durant with some help on both ends of the court.

In the Suns last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nurkic, Gordon, and Drew Eubanks were the only players (aside from Durant) to score in double figures. Phoenix needs better production from their role players.

The Pistons' starting five will likely look like this: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III has looked good since moving from Sacramento to Detroit and is earning himself legitimate rotation minutes. However, Cunningham will enter the game as the Pistons' biggest threat. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are two high-energy players who can swing the momentum of a game off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Top 3 player stats

Phoenix

Kevin Durant: 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 53.7 FG%

Durant has been leading the Suns offense all season. The absence of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has ensured the veteran superstar is shouldering a heavy load. Phoenix will want to get their other two All-Stars back in the rotation as soon as possible.

Jusuf Nurkic: 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 41.7 FG%

Nurkic is doing an admirable job in the middle of the court for the Suns. The veteran big man provides a presence on the glass and can hurt teams as a short-roll weapon, both as a scorer and playmaker.

Eric Gordon: 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 46.2 FG%

The veteran wing has been reliable for the Suns. His best years are behind him, but his consistency and perimeter defense have both proven to be important aspects of his game.

Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 40.7 FG%

Cunningham entered the NBA with the potential to develop into one of the best guards in the league. After missing 70 games last season with injury, he has hit the ground running this season and is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

Isaiah Stewart: 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 50.0 FG%

Isaiah Stewart brings physicality to the Piston's rotation. "Beef Stew" will ensure the Pistons are a force on both the offensive and defensive glass while also providing an interior scoring presence.

Ausar Thompson: 11.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 36.8 FG%

Thompson joined the Pistons as the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. So far, he's looking like a solid pick-up and will likely be expected to make an impact against the Suns.