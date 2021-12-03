Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will square off for the second time in three days when Chris Paul and co. visit the Chase Center on Friday. The Suns emerged victorious 104-96 in the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Phoenix extended their winning run to a franchise-record 18 games when they beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in their previous outing. Seven players scored in double digits, with Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne scoring a team-high 19 points apiece off the bench.

As mentioned earlier, the Warriors last played against the Suns on Tuesday. Monty Williams' men held Steph Curry to just 12 points on the night, ending the Dubs' reign at the top of the Western Conference standings. Golden State will be looking to avenge that defeat at home and reclaim the number one seed.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are yet to update their injury report for the game. As per their previous reports, Devin Booker (hamstring), Abdel Nader (knee), Dario Saric (ACL) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) were the four players ruled out.

Booker is likely to miss a few more games, while there is no update on Nader's return. Meanwhile, Saric and Kaminsky are out indefinitely as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Devin Booker Out Hamstring strain Abdel Nader Out Knee injury management Frank Kaminsky Out Knee injury Dario Saric Out Knee injury recovery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (knee soreness), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee) for Friday's game due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will be out because of G-League assignments.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Knee soreness Klay Thompson Out Achilles injury recovery James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Kuminga Out G-League assignment Moses Moody Out G-League assignment

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker still sidelined, Landry Shamet will likely continue to start alongside Chris Paul in the backcourt for the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton will complete the rest of the lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee are expected to play the most minutes among the reserves.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to change their starting lineup from their previous game. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole are expected to start as guards, while Andre Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will occupy the three frontcourt spots.

Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh