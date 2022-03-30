Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Wednesday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth and final time this season and their previous three encounters have been must-watch TV. Warriors lead the season series 2-1 and many have predicted that this is a Western Conference Finals preview.

The Suns have been a juggernaut all season, consistently blowing teams away and their offense seems to have no holes. They are top 3 in both defensive and offensive rating and even when Chris Paul and Devin Booker missed games, the team didn't stop their winning ways.

They are a whopping nine games ahead of the 2nd-placed Memphis Grizzlies and will be the only team this season to cross 60 wins. They are currently 61-14 with seven games left in the schedule so the franchise wins record (62) is certainly going to break this year.

On the other hand, the Warriors are down in the dumps. They have lost six of their last seven games and are trending downward in most categories. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are visibly frustrated with the team's situation and if they don't grab wins in their remaining six games, they risk falling down in the West standings. They are currently 3rd on the table with the 4th-seeded Dallas Mavericks just one game behind and the 5th-place Utah Jazz not too far behind.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns are both available for this game

Cameron Johnson is doubtful to play because of a quad contusion and JaVale McGee is out due to a non-COVID-related illness. Additionally, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky continue to be out until further notice.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cameron Johnson Doubtful Right Quad Contusion JaVale McGee Out non-COVID Illness Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will have everyone for this clash except Stephen Curry and James Wiseman. Curry is still recovering from his foot sprain and Wiseman is ruled out for the season after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation routine. Andre Iguodala is not on the injury report so he will share the court with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for the first time since 2019.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Out Left Foot Sprain James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns 61-14 -200 O 222.5 -4.5 Golden State Warriors 48-28 +164 U 222.5 +4.5

The Suns are clear favorites to win this game. One team is on a losing skid while the other is dominating consistently. The game is at Chase Center in San Francisco but that shouldn't make of a difference in the outcome of the game. The Suns backcourt is healthy while the Dubs are without their talisman.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

The Suns are 30-6 on the road this season. Chris Paul is averaging 13.5 assists per game since his return. Devin Booker is shooting 43% from three-point range in his last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors are 3-9 without Steph Curry this season. The Warriors are 29-9 at home this season. The Warriors have lost their last three games in a row.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will run the backcourt with Deandre Ayton as the center. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will be the forward pair as usual with Bridges at the three. Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will come off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will start Jordan Poole in place of Steph Curry at the point and Klay Thompson will join the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins will retain his small forward role and Draymond Green will start as the power forward as usual. Kevon Looney should get back his center position for this clash. Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Andre Iguodala will come off the bench.

The Warriors lead the season series 2-1. Jordan Poole is shooting 45% from three-point range in his last 14 games. Chris Paul is averaging 18 ppg while shooting 60% from the field since his return.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

