Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will lock horns in a battle of the Western Conference heavyweights at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Both teams have faced off thrice this season and the Warriors have won two of those games, making this one a decider in the regular-season series between the Suns and the Warriors.

The Suns got to another brilliant win as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a 114-104 scoreline. Devin Booker scored 35 points to lead the way from the front. Chris Paul also racked up 19 points and threw 14 dimes to make things easier for the Western Conference leaders. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 15 boards, but his efforts proved to fall short as the Suns won the game emphatically.

The Warriors, on the other hand, suffered a 123-95 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole scored 25 points for the Dubs, while Moses Moody added 18 points from the bench. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks scored 22 and 21 points respectively for the Grizzlies.

They were brilliant from the very onset of the game and took complete advantage of the home support to march their way towards another win.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 30, 10:00 PM ET [ Thursday, March 31, 7: 30 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are on their way to finishing with the best record in the NBA this season. They are currently comfortably at the top of the West with a 61-14 record and are looking to rack up more wins in the remaining seven games.

Devin Booker has been brilliant for them all season. However, his performances in Chris Paul's absence were special. He won appreciation from many in the league and made it into MVP conversations. The youngster certainly makes a strong case as his team has the best record in the NBA and the way he has been performing, Booker certainly deserves the recognition.

Having qualified for the playoffs, the Suns are currently preparing themselves to be stronger in the playoffs and go in there with extreme confidence. Despite all of that, they have not dropped the intensity of their game and will be hoping to grab yet another win in the matchup on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

The Warriors have struggled to find any sort of form and have also had a lot of problems on the defensive side of the floor. Steph Curry has been ruled out of the regular season and in his absence Jordan Poole has done an exceptional job, but despite his brilliance the team has not found success as other teams have exposed their defensive weaknesses.

This game is going to be crucial for the Warriors as the Dallas Mavericks are just one game behind them and could overtake them with a win in their next game. Draymond Green was rested for the game against the Grizzlies, but will hopefully return to the lineup and inspire the troops to get back to winning ways.

Going up against the Suns is certainly going to be a tough task for the Warriors, but they have defeated them twice this season and would love to grab another victory to claim the regular season series.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Gary Payton II, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns 61-14 -235 Over 224 [-110] -6 Golden State Warriors 48-28 +190 Under 224 [-110] +6

The Suns are being favored in this game due to their terrific form this season. At one point, both these sides were neck and neck in the race to be the best team in the West. However, the Dubs lost their way in the middle, while the Suns continued to dominate their way to the top. Devin Booker is in top form and could easily expose the Warriors defense, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Suns the higher odds in this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

The Phoenix Suns are ranked second in terms of points per game with 115.3 PPG, while they are first in terms of efficiency shooting at 48.8% from the field. The Suns have gone over the total in their last five road games. The Suns are in the middle of an eight game winning streak.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses Coming into this matchup, the Warriors are 5-5 at home. Jordan Poole has scored twenty points or more for fourteen straight games now.

Suns vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Suns versus the Warriors is going to be an exciting matchup to watch. However, considering the form and availability of players, the Suns look like a stronger team that could pull out a win at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

The Suns and the Warriors have won five matches each in the last ten games played between the two sides.

The scores have gone under the total in ten of the last twelve meetings between the two teams.

The Phoenix Suns have a 30-6 record on the road, which is the best for any team in the NBA

Where to watch the Suns vs Warriors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Suns and the Warriors will be nationally televised on ESPN. NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Arizona will locally air it.

