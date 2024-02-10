Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Suns leading 3-0. The contest is included in the NBA's 11-game schedule.

The Suns, 31-21, hold the fifth position in the West, coming off a blowout 129-115 win over the Utah Jazz at home on Thursday. Without Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal carried the Suns' offense with 61 points and 10 rebounds combined, while Grayson Allen contributed with a career-high 14 assists.

The Warriors, 24-25, meanwhile, are 11th in the West. They are coming off a blowout 131-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on the road on Thursday. Stephen Curry starred with a game-high 42 points and made 11 3-pointers, his second game of the season with at least 10 3-pointers.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marque matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will be nationally televised on ABC.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

Spread: Suns -1.5 vs. Warriors +2

Moneyline: Suns -124 vs. Warriors +110

Total over and under: Suns O 239 vs. Warriors U 239.5

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The Suns have played remarkably in recent contests, winning three straight games and seven of their previous 10. They boast an offensive rating of 118.8 (ninth), which has significantly improved to 124.1 in their streak.

The trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant have led the Suns to a 16.2 net rating in their last three games, including a huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have also improved their recent form, finishing their five-game road trip 4-1. Jonathan Kuminga and Stephen Curry have been crucial in this stretch, with a combined average of 53.8 points and 10.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists on 54.6% shooting.

Despite the lopsided nature of their season series, The Suns' bench was outscored by 72 points in the first three games, winning by a combined 15 points.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Suns will start Devin Booker at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will start Stephen Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Center at center.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Devin Booker has averaged 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 50.2% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Stephen Curry has averaged 28.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 46.4% shooting and 41.7% from the 3-point. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, has averaged 28.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 53.8% shooting and 45.2% from the 3-point. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors predictions

The Phoenix Suns are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to the sportsbooks and betting lines. They are slightly favored with a -1.5 point spread and -124 on the moneyline.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are expected to go under the point total mark of 239.5, while the Suns are favored to go over. Expect a high-scoring contest with both teams shooting the 3-pointer at a top-10 ranking, with the Warriors at 37.6% (ninth) and the Suns at 38.0% (fifth).

