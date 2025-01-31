Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2025

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors square off again on Thursday. Phoenix lost 109-105 in the last meeting between the two teams and allowed the Dubs to even the season series. The Suns could take the edge again with a win in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are riding the momentum of an impressive 116-109 win against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Steve Kerr will not have Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga again, but his team can pull off another victory against a star-studded Western Conference team. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski are ready to lead the hosts.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Chase Center in San Francisco will host the matchup between the Suns and the Warriors. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (-115) vs Warriors (-105)

Odds: Suns (-1.0) vs. Warriors (+1.0)

Total (O/U): Suns (o227.5 -110) vs. Warriors (u227.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors preview

In the loss to the Golden State Warriors in late December, turnovers likely cost the Phoenix Suns the game. Phoenix committed four of its 14 errors in the final quarter, mistakes that helped the Dubs secure the win. Kevin Durant was responsible for three of his team’s late turnovers.

The Suns have a good chance of regaining the lead in the season series if they can avoid turnovers, particularly unforced ones. Durant and his teammates can also try to control the boards and limit Golden State’s fast-break attacks.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors arguably played their worst basketball of the season in recent weeks due to injuries to key players. With Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson returning, Golden State has regained some of its rhythm.

In the win against the Thunder on Wednesday, the Warriors survived Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 52 points to defend their home court. Steph Curry did not shoot particularly well, but he got help from Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Podziemski in carrying the offense.

Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are still out, so Curry’s supporting cast must step up again.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Suns

PG: Tyus Jones | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Royce O’Neale | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Nick Richards

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Gary Payton II | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Andrew Wiggins | C: Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry is averaging 22.8 points per game in January and just 17.4 PPG in his last five games. The two-time MVP has been nursing a bruised hand, which is likely the reason he is shooting only 38.5%, including 36.2% from deep.

The Suns will try to take the ball out of the superstar’s hands and force others to beat them. Curry might not go over his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant remains as consistent as ever. He is averaging 26.6 PPG in January, the same number he has been putting up in his last five games. Without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, Durant could easily top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors are at home and ultra-confident after upsetting the OKC Thunder. However, asking Steph Curry’s supporting cast to deliver again like it did against Oklahoma might be too much to ask for.

The Phoenix Suns could eke out a win while Green and Kuminga helplessly watch from the sidelines.

