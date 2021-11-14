Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will host the Phoenix Suns on sunday for the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. The game on Sunday (November 14) will be a face-off between the second and fifth seeded teams of the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns, with an 8-3 record, are currently seeded second in the West, only behind the Golden State Warriors. The duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker are proving to be increasingly more troublesome for their opponents. Although they have a mediocre defense, their ability to score is second to none.

However, the reason they have managed to win eight of their 11 matches is the role of their bench. While most clubs have exceptional starting fives, the Valley of the Suns have a much more balanced bench. At least eight players on the roster are capable of recording double-digit points every night.

The Houston Rockets, after the New Orleans Pelicans' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, have the lowest number of wins in the entire league. The hosts of Sunday's game need a miracle to help them wake from this devastating slumber.

With ten consecutive losses behind them, morale is bound to be low in Houston, who are now scheduled to face one of the strongest teams in the entire league.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns, who are on a seven-game winning streak, have played the last four games without their primary center. Although Deandre Ayton's lack of presence hasn't impacted their performance, his continued absence leaves them without a crucial starter.

Ayton's experience and in-game prowess is well known and Phoenix will be hoping for his speedy recovery. However, he has been marked as doubtful against the Houston Rockets. Abdel Nader, who scored 10 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, has been marked as questionable and may not play in Sunday's game.

Dario Saric, who continues to remain in recovery, will not play in Houston.

Player Name Status Reason Deandre Ayton Doubtful Lower right leg contusion Abdel Nader Questionable Sore left knee Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The only positive at the moment for the Houston Rockets is their healthy roster. They have no players injured or ill and will play the upcoming match with the complete squad. Stephen Silas should urgently implement the necessary changes in strategy and rotation to ease the team's unending losing streak.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix, with their continuing win streak, have proven the advantage of building a strong bench. JaVale McGee, who has played as Ayton's replacement on the frontcourt, has until now managed to limit the impact of the primary center's absence.

With the University of Arizona graduate doubtful, McGee will start on the frontcourt alongside Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges. The backcourt, on the other hand, will be managed by Booker and CP3.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have in their ranks the second overall pick of 2021. Rookie Jalen Green has established himself as the team's second-best scorer and is averaging two three-pointers per game. He will play alongside Kevin Porter Jr. on the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood, the team's top scorer with 16.9 points per game, will start as the power forward. He will join Jae'Sean Tate and Daniel Theis on the frontcourt against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Daniel Theis.

