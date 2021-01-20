Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging Phoenix Suns will take on the all-new Houston Rockets in the NBA on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns enter this contest with a respectable 7-5 season record. That said, the Suns dropped their last two games and will be eager to turn things around in their matchup with the Rockets.

In their last outing, the Suns fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 108-104. The game was a close contest but swung in the Grizzlies' favor in the final moments.

Phoenix had five players scoring in double digits. Deandre Ayton had a big game-night performance, ending the proceedings with 18 points to go with 16 boards and 3 assists in 35 minutes from the floor. Devin Booker did not match his season averages as he could manage only 12 points in their loss.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets' debut with a new lineup did not go as planned. The Rockets were defeated by a determined Chicago Bulls 125-120.

Zach LaVine showed off his silky smooth skills on the offense with a game-high 33 points. Despite the loss, Victor Oladipo had a big game on his debut with the Rockets franchise. He went for 32 points, 9 assists, and 5 boards in 32 minutes from the hardwood. Christian Wood continues to dazzle this season as he chipped in with 30 points and 9 boards in 31 minutes. With the loss, the Rockets are now at the bottom end of the Western Conference with four wins and eight losses.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Injury updates

The Phoenix Suns have a few player availability troubles ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with the Rockets. Jalen Smith, Damian Jones, and Dario Saric have been ruled out due to the league's strict health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne (ankle) is questionable for returning in this game.

The Houston Rockets will continue to miss their star point guard, John Wall (knee) as he recovers from a minor injury. Sterling Brown (lower leg) has also been listed as questionable for a return ahead of Wednesday's game.

Danuel House Jr. will not play in this match due to health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

The Phoenix Suns will look to get back to winning ways in this game. The Suns will ideally use their starting five that have brought them relative success this season. Cam Johnson and Devin Booker will be in the backcourt. Booker will need to return to his form to get a win against a hungry Rockets lineup.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will resume their roles as the two forwards, and Deandre Ayton will protect the rim as the primary center. Watch out for the battle between Ayton and DeMarcus Cousins at the center position.

The absence of John Wall could make the Houston Rockets roll out the same lineup from their previous matchup with the Bulls. With Ben McLemore and Victor Oladipo in the backcourt, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker could feature as the wing players. DeMarcus Cousins will resume his duties, protecting the paint area as the primary center in this one.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineup

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sits with the coaches on the bench during their game against the Sacramento Kings

Phoenix:

G Cam Johnson, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineup

John Wall of the Houston Rockets shares a light moment with assistant coach John Lucas and Eric Gordon

Houston:

C DeMarcus Cousins, F Christian Wood, F P.J. Tucker, G Ben McLemore, G Victor Oladipo