Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th December 2019

Arvind S Preview 07 Dec 2019, 03:33 IST

Harden has led Houston to a 14-7 start to the season

Match details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Saturday, 7th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last game results

Phoenix Suns (10-11): 139-132 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans (5th December, Thursday)

Houston Rockets (14-7): 119-109 victory against the Toronto Raptors (5th December, Thursday)

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns have blown hot and cold thus far this season. They started their campaign strongly, picking up important wins over the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, and also running Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers close.

However, untimely injuries to key players has resulted in a steep drop-off. The Suns have lost seven of their last 10 games, including surprising defeats to the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings. They managed to steady the ship with an OT win against the Pelicans, but remain under 0.500 for the season with 10 wins and 11 losses.

When fully fit, the Suns definitely have the quality to secure a playoff spot, but they will need to drastically turn their fortunes around starting with their trip to Houston.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring

Phoenix's go-to scorer, Devin Booker has enjoyed a great start to the new season. He is averaging 25 points and 6.3 assists per game and connecting with 50% of his attempts from the field.

Booker enters this contest against Houston on the back of a 44-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans and will be keen to help his side pull off the upset.

Suns predicted lineup

Kelly Oubre Jr, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets rebounded from their shock loss to the San Antonio Spurs by clinically dismantling the defending champions, Toronto Raptors.

Star man James Harden was limited to just 23 points, but the Rockets had massive contributions from the likes of Ben McLemore and PJ Tucker, something that they have lacked in previous games.

The win improved Houston's record to 14-7 for the season and they currently occupy the fifth spot in the West.

The Rockets now embark on a relatively simple run of fixtures, against six teams with losing records, and they will fancy their chances of climbing up the Western Conference Standings.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has been unstoppable this season

Harden missed a chunk of the Rockets' win over the Raptors after taking an elbow to the head but should be good to go against the Suns.

Harden is putting up MVP numbers this season; he's averaging a whopping 38.7 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Although he's not been at his most efficient from the field, he's continued to score heavily, thanks in part to his 15 trips to the free-throw line on average.

Harden managed 23 points against the Raptors during his 20-odd minutes on the court, but expect him to be back to his free-scoring best against the Suns.

Rockets predicted lineup

Danuel House, PJ Tucker, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Suns vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Rockets have dominated the head-to-head between these two teams of late, winning 11 on the trot dating back to the 2016/17 season.

Houston's offense has also clicked into gear, with the likes of McLemore, House, and Tucker ably supporting Harden and Westbrook. The Suns' defense, which was one of their strengths early on in the season, has struggled in the past few games and is unlikely to find a way to contain Houston.

The Rockets have far too much firepower for the Suns to contend with and should emerge comfortable winners.

Where to Watch Suns vs Rockets?

The game will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet and FOX Sports Arizona from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.