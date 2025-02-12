Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns will travel to Texas as they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season as they will face each other two more times during the season.

Both teams have been having contrasting seasons so far with the Suns enjoying a great start to the season but faltering as the season progressed, while the Rockets had a slow start but picked up the pace during the middle of the season. Currently, the Suns find themselves outside the play-in spots in 11th place with a 26-27 record while the Rockets are well within the playoff picture in fifth place.

Despite reflecting a 33-20 record and on course to qualify for the playoffs, the Rockets have been in a slump of late. They earned their first win of the month during their last fixture against the Toronto Raptors which ended their six-game losing streak which began on Jan. 30.

The win, however, coincides with their four-game home run and should provide the team with the motivation it needs to regain its winning mentality.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns have a similar record to the Rockets as they only have two wins in February. Their last two games have been defeats to the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, with their last win coming against the Utah Jazz in overtime on Friday.

Kevin Durant and Co. will need to do better if they are to qualify for the playoffs automatically as they are currently outside the play-in spots at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report for Feb 12

The Suns have a few names missing from the team sheet for their fixture against the Rockets. Bradley Beal (toe), Cody Martin (sports hernia), and Vasilije Micic (ankle) will all be out for their coming match and will not return before the All-Star break on Friday.

Rockets Injury Report for Feb 12

The Rockets currently have four players on the injury list. Cody Zeller is the only one in the squad who is out due to personal reasons while Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Fred VanVleet (ankle) will miss out due to their respective injuries. Alperen Sengun is currently on the list too, but the center is under day-to-day observation and could start against the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Suns predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyus Jones Monte Morris TyTy Washington Jr. SG Devin Booker Grayson Allen SF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Oso Ighodaro

Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Reed Sheppard Aaron Holiday SG Jalen Green Cam Whitmore SF Amen Thompson Jae'Sean Tate PF Dillon Brooks Tari Eason Jeff Green C Steven Adams Jock Landale N'Flay Dante

Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans can follow the coverage live from Toyota Center on the SCHN and AZFamily networks.

Viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

