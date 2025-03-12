Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 12 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Phoenix Suns get another shot at the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Phoenix, which lost 119-111 on the road in mid-February, hopes to even the season series with a victory. The Suns are near full strength as they look to avenge their loss.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have found their rhythm after struggling early in March. Amen Thompson remains out but Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to probable. The veteran point guard is expected to suit up for the home team.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Phoenix Suns injury report

Jalen Bridges and Cody Martin did not travel with the Suns to the Toyota Center in Houston following their G League assignments. Monte Morris, who is dealing with a lower back injury, is unlikely to play.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets also sent three players to the G League. N’Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh and David Roddy will not be inactive for Wednesday’s showdown against the Suns. Reed Sheppard (thumb) and Amen Thompson (ankle) are ruled out. Fred VanVleet, probable on the injury list, is expected to lead the Rockets offense.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Devin Booker Tyus Jones Vasilije Micic Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Damion Lee Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Jalen Bridges Bol Bol Oso Ighodaro Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Jalen Green Jeenathan Williams Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Key Matchups

Kevin Durant vs Tari Eason or Jabari Smith Jr.

Tari Eason is often the overlooked ace in Houston’s elite defense. With Amen Thompson sidelined due to an ankle injury, Eason will likely start on Suns superstar Kevin Durant. Rockets coach Ime Udoka has unleashed the lockdown forward on opposing teams' best players. Udoka will likely use the same strategy to try and slow down the former MVP.

KD is averaging 29.0 points per game in March behind 49.0% shooting, including 46.2% from behind the arc. The last time the Rockets faced the Suns, the Slim Reaper torched them for 37 points on 15-for-22 shooting.

Expand Tweet

Eason isn't expected to do much offensively as long as he can hold his own defensively. Against the Orlando Magic on Monday, he finished the game with six points, seven rebounds and two assists. However, Eason limited Orlando star Franz Wagner to 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

The Houston Rockets are counting on Eason, and perhaps Jabari Smith Jr., to keep Durant from lighting them up again.

Dillon Brooks vs Devin Booker

Devin Booker will square off against a familiar opponent on Wednesday. Booker, who did not play in the first Rockets-Suns encounter, is expected to help KD carry the scoring burden for the visiting team.

Dillon Brooks, who has had some feisty encounters with the star guard, will be ready for the exciting matchup. The former Grizzlies enforcer knows he needs to be at his best to slow down Booker, who has been red hot in his last three games. Booker is averaging 28.0 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.

Alperen Sengun vs Nick Richards

If Fred VanVleet is not cleared to play, Alperen Sengun’s role on offense will be even bigger than usual. Sengun will have to anchor the interior offense while running the offensive sets with Jalen Green. It will be crucial for Phoenix Suns big man Nick Richards to prevent the All-Star center from having a significant impact on the game.

Richards must be physical with the Turkish star on both ends of the floor. Sengun hardly shoots from deep, so the Suns’ athletic big can still anchor the paint to help his teammates.

