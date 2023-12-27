Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 27, 2023

The Phoenix Suns (14-15) visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on Wednesday, December 27. Houston is on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, December 26. The Suns will have a rest advantage over their younger counterparts heading into the game.

Phoenix is currently on a three-game losing streak. Their lack of defense has been exposed in recent contests while they're still waiting on Bradley Beal to have a consistent run within the rotation.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (14-15) vs. Houston Rockets (15-13)

Date and Time: Dec. 27, 2023 | 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Phoenix Suns will be sweating on the availability of Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic, who are both listed as probable heading into the game. Bradley Beal and Damion Lee are both out with injury while Nassir Little has been cleared to play after recovering from an orbital fracture.

At the time of writing, the Houston Rockets have not released their injury report. However, it's fair to assume they will have a full roster available to them after Jabari Smith Jr and Tari Eason were cleared to play against the Indiana Pacers after starting the day as questionable.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups

The Phoenix Suns starting lineup could look like this: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

The Suns have elite offensive talent within their roster, however, their defense has been an issue all season, and that has been costing them in recent weeks.

The Houston Rockets starting five could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets have found success by focusing on having a robust defense and reliable half-court offense. It will be interesting to see how they look to slow down the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Devin Booker is currently averaging 27.3 points per game. He enters the contest against the Houston Rockets with -125 to score over 26.5 points and -115 on the under. Booker is among the best offensive guards in the NBA but will have a tough task in trying to break down Houston's well-drilled defense.

Kevin Durant is another elite offensive talent on the Suns roster, averaging 30.2 points per game. He is -108 to score over 28.5 points against the Rockets and -1205 on the under. Durant has scored more than 28.5 points in five of his last 10 games.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Predictions

The Phoenix Suns are the slight favorites to win their game against the Houston Rockets. The oddsmakers have them at -2 on the spread and -126 on the money line. The scoring ability throughout the roster is likely why the Suns are favored to secure a win.

However, the Houston Rockets have some explosive scoring talents of their own but also boast a much better defense. Still, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will walk into the game as the two best players on the court and that will be enough to give the Suns a huge advantage throughout the game.