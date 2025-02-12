Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. Houston is fifth in the Western Conference with a 33-20 record, while Phoenix is 11th with a 26-27 record.

The two teams have played each other 230 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 118-112 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last played on March 2, when the Rockets won 118-109 behind Jalen Green’s 34 points. Kevin Durant had 30 points for Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+210) vs. Rockets (-260)

Spread: Suns (+6.5) vs. Rockets (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o224) vs. Rockets -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets preview

The Suns will play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Kevin Durant had 34 points, while Devin Booker had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix is on a two-game losing streak and is 4-6 over the past 10 games. ESPN also reported of toxicity in the locker room, which was later refuted by Durant.

The two-time champion was also reportedly on the way out to the Golden State Warriors before the trade deadline. He, however, stepped in at the final moment and said he had no intention of going back to his former team.

The Rockets have struggled recently as well, with just a 4-6 record over the past 10 games. They are coming off of a 94-87 win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Dillon Brooks led the team in scoring on Sunday with 19 points, while Jalen Green had 18 points and nine rebounds. Alperen Sengun left the game after just three minutes because of a back injury. He is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets betting props

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark he has crossed in three straight games. Bet on the former MVP to come out strong and score over 25.5 points.

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 24.5, which is over his season average of 21.4 points. With Sengun’s playing status questionable, Green should shoulder a bigger offensive load and score over 24.5 points against Phoenix’s weak defense.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a win at home. While their recent form has been shaky at best, they have been better than the Suns when comparing records over the entire season. We expect Houston to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game, with the team total going past 224 points.

