Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 30-35 record, while Houston is fifth with a 40-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 231 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 118-113 lead. This will be their second of three games this season. They last played on Feb. 12 when the Rockets won 119-111 behind Tari Eason’s 25 points. Phoenix was led by Kevin Durant’s 37 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 12, at Toyota Center. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided by Space City Home Network and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+150) vs. Rockets (-180)

Spread: Suns (+4.5) vs. Rockets (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o229) vs. Rockets -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets preview

If there’s one team that has underachieved this season despite having most of its star players healthy, it has to be the Suns. Phoenix was without Kevin Durant for a while but that’s it. The team has had Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for most of the season but that hasn’t translated into wins.

The Suns are 406 over the past 10 games and are coming off of a 120-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Durant had 35 points and Booker had 26 but they found very little help from the rest of the team.

Despite Phoenix’s sub-par play, it could make the play-in tournament because of the Dallas Mavericks’s extensive injury concerns. The Suns are 2.5 games behind the 10th-placed Dallas and could cover the gap in the remaining 17 games.

The Rockets have been one of the better teams this season. They went on a downward spiral recently but have recovered. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their past 10 games.

Houston is coming off of a 97-84 win against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. had 20 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets betting props

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 25.5. He has crossed that mark in four of the past five games and should be able to do so Wednesday as well. Bet on the over.

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 21.5. While that is over his season average of 19.2 points, the Suns lack depth at the center position and Sengun should be able to make them pay. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a win at home. We expect the same. Houston should cover the spread for a win in a low-scoring game where the team total stays under 229 points.

