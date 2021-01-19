Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring Devin Booker and Christian Wood

Following the departure of James Harden, the Houston Rockets have started a new era in their franchise. The new-look Rockets might be missing a former MVP and three-time scoring champion but that isn't deterring them from giving their best every night. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are blowing away the league with their new backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker and have started the season on a phenomenal 7-5 record.

Best starting 5 between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets

In the blockbuster four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, a lot of players changed teams and which led to the Houston Rockets receiving a bunch of assets in return. Victor Oladipo is starting a new chapter in his career with the Houston Rockets alongside John Wall in the backcourt. The combined starting 5 of these two teams is extremely talented and could also be considered a championship worthy contender. Here is the best combined starting 5 featuring players from the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets.

Point Guard - Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Chris Paul

Chris Paul's addition to the Phoenix Suns lineup has already been a great success. The veteran point guard along with Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to a 7-5 record with the team sitting at 4th in the Western Conference. CP3's elite playmaking skills and leadership have definitely made it easier for other players on his team to score.

Chris Paul is, without a doubt, one of the best point guards in the game, he has several accolades and achievements under his belt and continues to impress in his 17th year in the league. The Houston Rockets' point guard John Wall is listed out for the game and hence wasn't considered for this combined starting 5.

Shooting Guard - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker

The young phenom Devin Booker was the obvious choice for the 2-guard position. He is the only active player with a 70-point game and according to Paul himself, was the main reason for his decision to come to the Phoenix Suns.

It's a very widely accepted belief in the league that Devin Booker will be in the running for MVP honors in not to distant future. At this moment, the 24-year-old is averaging 22 Points, 4 Assits and 3 Rebounds per game.