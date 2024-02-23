Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, starting lineups, and betting tips | February 23, 2024

The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip as they head to the Toyota Center on Friday to take in the struggling Houston Rockets. Both teams started their final stretch of the regular season with losses to the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans respectively. Luka Doncic's 41-point effort sunk the Suns, while Houston had a problem in the form of Zion Williamson and veteran CJ McCollum.

That said, Phoenix (33-23) won't be too worried as they are mid-table leaders this season. The Rockets are out of playoff contention at the moment in 12th place in the West.

The last time both these sides met, the Suns won, 129-113. The two teams will meet again in March, and the Suns will hope to make it 2-0 before they play the same team twice later on.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Rockets (24-31) vs Suns (33-23)

Date and time: Feb. 23, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

Watch: Space City Home NetworkArizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports, and NBA League Pass

Listen: SiriusXM790 AM / S: 93.3 FMKMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Preview

Houston has had problems defensively and they are erratic and their turnovers have cost them games. Add to that their struggles from the free throw line making less than 70% of their attempts. Their rebounding has been their hallmark, but they will need more than that if they intend to contain the likes of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Like the Rockets, Phoenix has defensive woes as well, but they make it up with their pace and getting off hot starts. They are averaging 117.6 points per game this season, and shoring up on their defense can see them edge out Houston.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups

Bradley Beal (nose/hamstring) missed out on Thursday against the Mavericks and is unlikely to suit up on Friday. Damion Lee (knee) is yet to resume on-court activity and is ruled out as well. The Suns will likely stick to the same starters that took the hardwood at Dallas. Eric Gordon, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic are the projected starters.

The Rockets will be without Tari Eason (leg), while Steven Adams who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies is sidelined for the rest of the season. Houston will likely go with Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Spread: Suns (-3.5) vs Rockets (+3.5)

Moneyline: Suns (-162) vs Rockets (+132)

Total: 229.5

Player props: Booker is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 28.5 (-113/-113). Durant is 27.5 heading into the game with an o/u of -115/-111. For the Rockets, Sengun is 19.5 (-113/-113).

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

Despite the loss to the Mavericks and no Beal in the mix, Phoenix has played some quality ball, and they will look to get back on track. They have enough firepower in Booker and Durant to get the side off to a win. Expect Houston to put up a fight, but the Suns get it done.