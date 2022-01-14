Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Phoenix got off to a good start on the road with a huge win over the streaking Toronto Raptors.

Monty Williams and his team snapped the Raptors’ six-game winning run with yet another vintage clutch performance in a tight game. The win allowed the Phoenix Suns to tie the franchise’s best record through 40 games at 31-9.

Devin Booker’s run-in with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot was a weird event in an otherwise basketball nirvana of defense and execution.

ESPN @espn Devin Booker was not happy with the Raptors’ mascot trying to distract him under the rim during his free throws. Devin Booker was not happy with the Raptors’ mascot trying to distract him under the rim during his free throws. https://t.co/EZsolEKodo

The Indiana Pacers are reeling. They have lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics and are only 2-8 in their last 10. After an overtime loss to the Celtics in the first game of their home-and-away series, they were comprehensively beaten in their second encounter, losing 119-100.

Rick Carlisle’s team was as healthy as they have been all season against the Celtics in their second game, but looked out of sorts. They will have to step up their performance if they are to be competitive against one of the best teams in the NBA on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, January 14th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 15th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns currently own the best record in the NBA. [Photo: Sky Sports]

The Phoenix Suns hold the best record in the NBA, tying or breaking a few franchise records along the way. What makes them such a dangerous team is their ability to regularly just roll over opponents with impressive consistency. Despite a spate of injuries and a virus outbreak, they continue to pile on the wins with cold blooded efficiency.

With a healthier lineup, they are looking as dangerous as they have ever been this season. There are two crucial reasons for the Phoenix Suns’ consistency this campaign. The Suns are the second-best ranked defense in the league and sit in the top 10 ranked defenses too. The combination of their steely resolve and machine-like execution on both ends of the floor makes them tough to beat at home or on the road.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul leads the NBA in assists with 10.1 per contest. He’s the only player averaging double-digits in assists this season. The man nicknamed the "Point God" is also ranked second in steals with two per game. Already 36-years-old, CP3 is the unquestioned leader of the Phoenix Suns on both ends of the floor.

Against the athleticism and length of the Raptors, the 11-time NBA All-Star had another double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assists. He played 33 minutes and had a game-high +16 net rating. Phoenix are looking like a team of cyborgs this season, mainly because of Paul’s unerring leadership and skills.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers can't seem to shake off their struggles this season. [Photo: Fake Teams]

The Indiana Pacers have only won against the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz in their last 10 games. Houston has one of the worst defenses in the league, while Utah did not have several key placers in those respective games. It also took career-best nights from Domantas Sabonis and Lance Stephenson to repulse the Jazz. Otherwise, they could have easily been winless in their last 10 games.

Granted they have also been hit by the virus along with several injuries, but every team in the NBA is in the same boat regarding those obstacles. The Indiana Pacers just have not been able to click as many expected to be, particularly with the addition of head coach Rick Carlisle.

The biggest culprit of their poor showing has been their porous defense. In the last 10 games, their defensive rating of 116.0 ranks worst in the league. The Indiana Pacers have to do a better job on defense for a chance to win against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has 29 double-doubles this season, which is tied for third-most in the NBA with Jonas Valanciunas. Sabonis has been quietly great this season. His 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists are as good as his last two All-Star seasons. One imagines he could have been in contention for another All-Star nod this season if the Indiana Pacers had not been so dismal.

Elias Sports Bureau @EliasSports Domantas Sabonis had his second 20-board triple double of the season last night. No other player in Pacers NBA history has had even one such game. Nikola Jokic is the only other player in the NBA with such a game this season. Is Sabonis headed to a third straight All-Star game? Domantas Sabonis had his second 20-board triple double of the season last night. No other player in Pacers NBA history has had even one such game. Nikola Jokic is the only other player in the NBA with such a game this season. Is Sabonis headed to a third straight All-Star game? https://t.co/tTWyOaDPJH

It’s sometimes too easy to overlook that Domas is still only 25 years old. His best years are potentially still ahead of him. This season, he has shown great strides in his scoring efficiency. His average of 61.0% from the field is the best in his career so far.

Expect Domantas Sabonis to lead the Indiana Pacers when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Suns vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns’ suffocating defense and clutch performances during crunch time of games could see them continue their winning ways on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

Where to watch the Suns vs Pacers game

NBA League Pass will stream the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Arizona.

Edited by David Nyland