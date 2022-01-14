Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

After two days of much-deserved rest, the Phoenix Suns will resume their long road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams when they square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker will lead the Suns again as they look to stay unbeaten away from the comforts of their home floor on this road schedule. Both were spectacular in their win against the surging Toronto Raptors in their last game. Head coach Monty Williams will be counting on his superstar duo to extend their NBA-best record.
The Pacers can’t seem to catch a break. After back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and eight of their last 10, they take on the reigning Western Conference champions. Rick Carlisles’ team could be in for a long night if they don’t play with more energy and commitment on defense.
No defense in the NBA has been worse than the Pacers in their last 10 games. That defense could be on its heels all night long against the Suns’ clockwork precision on offense. Domantas Sabonis, who’s been having a terrific season, will anchor the team on both ends of the floor.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Suns are as healthy as any team in the NBA. They don’t have anyone on the league’s health and safety protocols, which is almost a miracle. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Ish Wainwright (conditioning) have been ruled questionable.
Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (ACL) are not traveling with the team. They are still recovering from their respective injuries.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig, who played against the Boston Celtics in the Pacers’ last game could see action despite their questionable status. The two-day rest should help them with Achilles and quad soreness, respectively.
T.J. McConnell (wrist) and T.J. Warren (navicular fracture) will remain out.
Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers:
Predicted Lineups
Phoenix Suns
With the squad healthy, head coach Monty Williams will surely field his best starting unit, led by the backcourt tandem of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Defensive stalwarts Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will resume their starting forward partnership.
Deandre Ayton takes his usual man in the middle assignment.
Indiana Pacers
If Malcolm Brogdon gets cleared to play, he will be Rick Carlisle’s starting point guard. He will be Caris LeVert’s backcourt mate for the Pacers.
Justin Holiday and All-Star Domantas Sabonis should get their usual small forward and power-forward roles. Myles Turner resumes playing center.
Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers:
Starting 5s
Phoenix Suns
Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton
Indiana Pacers
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner