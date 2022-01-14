Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

After two days of much-deserved rest, the Phoenix Suns will resume their long road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams when they square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will lead the Suns again as they look to stay unbeaten away from the comforts of their home floor on this road schedule. Both were spectacular in their win against the surging Toronto Raptors in their last game. Head coach Monty Williams will be counting on his superstar duo to extend their NBA-best record.

The Pacers can’t seem to catch a break. After back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and eight of their last 10, they take on the reigning Western Conference champions. Rick Carlisles’ team could be in for a long night if they don’t play with more energy and commitment on defense.

“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t” tweet:“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet:“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers https://t.co/jSOPU3ACGh

No defense in the NBA has been worse than the Pacers in their last 10 games. That defense could be on its heels all night long against the Suns’ clockwork precision on offense. Domantas Sabonis, who’s been having a terrific season, will anchor the team on both ends of the floor.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns are as healthy as any team in the NBA. They don’t have anyone on the league’s health and safety protocols, which is almost a miracle. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Ish Wainwright (conditioning) have been ruled questionable.

Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (ACL) are not traveling with the team. They are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Player: Status: Reason: Johnson, Cameron Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Kaminsky, Frank Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Stress reaction Nader, Abdel Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury management Saric, Dario Out Injury/Illness - Right Acl; Tear Wainright, Ish Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig, who played against the Boston Celtics in the Pacers’ last game could see action despite their questionable status. The two-day rest should help them with Achilles and quad soreness, respectively.

T.J. McConnell (wrist) and T.J. Warren (navicular fracture) will remain out.

Player: Status: Reason: Brogdon, Malcolm Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Sore Craig, Torrey Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Quad; Sore McConnell, T.J. Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Ligament Surgery Warren, T.J. Out Injury/Illness - Left Navicular; Fracture

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers:

Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams' team has been spectacular on both ends of the floor this season. Photo: Sports Illustrated]

With the squad healthy, head coach Monty Williams will surely field his best starting unit, led by the backcourt tandem of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Defensive stalwarts Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will resume their starting forward partnership.

Deandre Ayton takes his usual man in the middle assignment.

Indiana Pacers

If Malcolm Brogdon gets cleared to play, he will be Rick Carlisle’s starting point guard. He will be Caris LeVert’s backcourt mate for the Pacers.

Justin Holiday and All-Star Domantas Sabonis should get their usual small forward and power-forward roles. Myles Turner resumes playing center.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers:

Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

