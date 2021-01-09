Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an electric showdown this Saturday, as the Indiana Pacers host the Phoenix Suns in their first meeting of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The Indiana Pacers' point guard, Malcolm Brogdon has been tearing it up from the floor recently and could be a key player in this matchup. In his last three games, Brogdon went for 33 points against the Knicks, 21 points against the Pelicans and 35 points against the Rockets.

The Indiana Pacers have surprised everyone with their stellar play this season and have played well under their new coach Nate Bjorkgren, making a 6-2 start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continue to shine bright (6-3) and are tied for the second-best record in a stacked Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns registered one of the best performances in the NBA bubble last year, going 8-0 to end their season, and have seemed to continue from where they left off. They added veteran point guard Chris Paul in the off-season and are seeing great results with his presence both on and off the floor.

With both the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers firing on all cylinders, this matchup has the makings of an epic showdown between two powerhouses.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9th, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have registered some impressive wins against top contenders in the West, beating the Denver Nuggets and then the Utah Jazz. The driving force behind their success has been their lockdown defense as a unit. The Phoenix Suns are currently the third-best defensive team in the NBA this season.

The franchise enters this contest off a loss to the Detroit Pistons in an overtime game decision 110-105. Devin Booker led the effort with a team-high 23 points and three assists. Chris Paul had an all-around game with 11 points to go with nine assists and seven boards for the night.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul will need to guide his young Phoenix Suns team in this matchup against a red hot Indiana Pacers side. Paul could have his hands full defensively, as he and Oladipo shut down Malcolm Brogdon from having another big game.

This will be a fun matchup for fans, as the veteran point guard is one of the best in his position and will undoubtedly take something out from his bag of tricks to one-up with the Indiana Pacers backcourt while facilitating for his team on the offense.

Phoenix Suns' Predicted Lineup

G- Chris Paul, G- Devin Booker, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are having a blockbuster season so far and are looking better with each game.

In the last postseason, the Indiana Pacers were swept by the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Miami Heat. This time around, the Heat are struggling to find their groove and are languishing below the eight seed while the Pacers are soaring towards the top of the table.

Nevertheless, they will need to be consistent throughout the year to be taken seriously by both opponents and experts.

Malcolm Brogdon gets to his spot and floats it in for the @Pacers win in OT! pic.twitter.com/Cw2bZGujfG — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

As things stand now, the Indiana Pacers have three players scoring above 20 points. Malcolm Brogdon leads the side with an average of 23.6 followed by Domantas Sabonis with 20.8 and Victor Oladipo with 20.4 points per game. Moreover, the Indiana Pacers have seven players who have scored in double digits this season.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Malcolm Brogdon has been playing inspired basketball for the Indiana Pacers and was fabulous from the floor in his last outing against the Houston Rockets.

He blitzed the Rockets defense by shooting lights out 52% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. He could be a key player in this matchup too, as he looks to keep his hot streak going with another big performance.

The Indiana Pacers will be eager to make a big statement by winning against an equally impressive Pheonix Suns lineup.

Indiana Pacers' Predicted Lineup

G Victor Oladipo, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Domantas Sabonis, F Aaron Holiday, C Myles Turner.

Suns vs Pacers Match Prediction

With both the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers are at the top of their games right now, the clash between their guards Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon could be a thrilling sight on Saturday.

This game could swing in favor of the team that comes out in an attack mode from the off.

The Indiana Pacers are the favorites to take this matchup, as they are playing at home.

Where to watch Suns vs Pacers?

The local coverage of this NBA game will be at Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Arizona. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.