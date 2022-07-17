Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers will meet for the first time in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League 2022. Both teams are stuck in the middle of the standings, winning only two out of four games.

The recent free agency drama between the two teams adds some intrigue to this matchup. The Pacers signed DeAndre Ayton to an offer sheet, but the Suns matched it, keeping him in Phoenix.

Match Details

Matchup: Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 5:30 PM EDT (Monday, July 18; 3:00 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phoenix Suns preview

The Phoenix Suns have been inconsistent in the Summer League. They started their Las Vegas journey with a 20-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers, only to lose to the Washington Wizards by 25 points.

In their third game, the Suns blew out the Dallas Mavericks, but their last game was another loss. It appears that it's now time for another victory.

Key Player - Louis King

Louis King's NBA career hasn't gone as he'd hoped. After playing in Detroit and Sacramento, King is now in the Summer League, trying to earn an invite to training camp.

King has been inconsistent. His summer league opener, however, was fantastic. He scored 20 points for the Suns. If he can have a similar performance against the Pacers, Phoenix could end up getting a victory.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Guard: Rayjon Tucker | Guard: McKinley Wright IV | Forward: Louis King | Forward: Ish Wainright | Center: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.

Indiana Pacers preview

The Indiana Pacers are not in an ideal situation, but their rookie Bennedict Mathurin has been great in the Summer League. Andrew Nembhard, another 2022 Pacers draft pick, has also played well.

While the team is currently 2-2, Pacers fans like what they've seen from their young stars and hope they play well in their matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin has been one of the best scorers in the Summer League. He's averaged 19.3 points per game on 48.8% shooting. He's also been reliable from 3-point range.

While it's still too early to make predictions for his NBA career, there is no doubt that Mathurin is off to a great start. This experience will be helpful as he prepares for his rookie season.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Guard: Chris Duarte | Guard: Andrew Nembhard | Forward: Bennedict Mathurin | Forward: Terry Taylor | Center: Isaiah Jackson

Suns vs. Pacers Match Prediction

The Suns and Pacers are evenly matched. We can expect a competitive game. Despite being in the middle of the standings, the Pacers have one of the best offensive teams in the summer league. The Suns will have to play fantastic defense to stop them.

Since both teams have been inconsistent so far, it wouldn't be surprising if this game ended with another blowout. However, which team will be blown out is something we will have to wait and see.

Where to watch Suns vs. Pacers?

The Suns' game against the Pacers will be broadcast on ESPNU.

