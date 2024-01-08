Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Betting tips and predictions | Jan. 8, 2024

The Phoenix Suns head to the City of Angels on Monday to take on the LA Clippers. Both teams come into the matchup following losses. The LA Lakers pipped the Clippers 106-103 in the 'Battle of LA,' while the Memphis Grizzlies mauled the Suns 121-115.

According to recent records, the hosts are better-placed than their opponents but will have their hands full against the Suns trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Pacific Division showdown promises to be a humdinger, with the Clippers looking to beat Phoenix for the second time this season.

The teams met last week, where LA pipped Phoenix 131-122. Kawhi Leonard (33 points) and Paul George (30 points) led the way against a Durant-less Suns. In terms of their overall head-to-head matchup, the Suns have a 137-99 lead over the Clippers in the regular season.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Suns vs Clippers

Date and time: Jan.8, 2023 | 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Preview

The Suns have kept their head over the .500 mark despite losing two of their last three games. At 19-16 and ninth in a stacked West, they are yet to dish out clinical performances expected of them. However, the lack of time on the floor between their three superstars has been a major factor.

Their defense is still questionable, as the Suns are 16th in defensive efficiency. However, with their veteran forward back in the fold, they can hope for a better outing against the relentless Clippers quartet of Leonard, George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers rocketed to fourth place with a 7-3 run in their last 10 games. They are seventh in the league in offensive efficiency and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency, with better chemistry and spacing on the floor.

Harden has been the facilitator, while George and Leonard have done a chunk of the scoring. Their bench faltered against the Lakers, so they will look for a better showing on their second day of a back-to-back.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted strong lineups

The Suns ruled Eric Gordon (knee) for the contest against the Grizzlies. Bol Bol (ankle) and Nasir Little (knee) missed the matchup as well. Ahead of the Clippers contest, expect Phoenix to field an unchanged starting-five.

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic will be the likely starting five.

For the Clippers, Moussa Diabate is the only player on the injury list. The rest of the roster is healthy, and Tyronn Lue will stick to his starting lineup of Terence Mann, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Spread: Suns (+6) vs Clippers (-6)

Moneyline: Suns (+185) vs Clippers (-225)

Total: 226.5

Player props: Durant is one to watch out for, as he's +600 to be the first FG scorer in the game. Nurkic is second with +450. For the Clippers, Leonard is a cinch at +650.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The Suns have always been a force with Durant on the floor. With both teams playing back-to-back, expect the pace to be slow, but the Clippers have the advantage of playing at home.

However, with Phoenix looking to make a surge, they will come hard at the Clippers and will likely take the close contest.