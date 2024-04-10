Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Injury Report for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the LA Clippers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Clippers leading 3-0. The contest is part of the NBA's eight-game lineup tonight.

Following Tuesday night's 105-92 defeat to LA, Phoenix has now experienced a two-game losing streak, leading the Suns to slide into the Play-In Tournament as they occupy seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

The team's offense has encountered difficulties, with an average of 98 points scored over its last three contests. However, they've maintained an average of 116.1 points per game this season, with shooting percentages of 49.2% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are on the brink of securing the fourth seed in the Western Conference, boasting a two-game lead over the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks with only three games remaining. Their recent performance has been impressive, notching four consecutive victories while averaging 114.5 points per game.

Throughout the season, LA's offense has maintained solid numbers, averaging 115.9 points per game with shooting percentages of 49.1% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 10

The Phoenix Suns have listed two players on their injury report. Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is day-to-day and will be a game-time decision following the morning shootaround's re-evaluation to ensure there's no further risk of re-aggravating his injury before the playoffs begin. Damion Lee (knee) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Jusuf Nurkic GTD ankle Damion Lee out knee

What happened to Jusuf Nurkic?

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic reportedly rolled his ankle early in the third quarter during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Although he managed to walk back to the locker room, it was evident he did so gingerly.

Consequently, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Since then, he has missed two games, against the Denver Nuggets and the first part of the back-to-back matchups against the Clippers.

LA Clippers injury report for April 10

LA has listed three players on its injury report: James Harden (foot), Josh Primo (ankle) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Kawhi Leonard GTD knee James Harden GTD foot Josh Primo GTD ankle

James Harden injury update

Harden, who has been grappling with right foot soreness in recent days, was sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Suns. This absence follows a two-game stint on the sidelines in mid-March due to a shoulder injury. He also opted out of participating in the team's shootaround session.

Harden's status for Tuesday's matchup was a last-minute addition to the injury report, and he was subsequently ruled out before tipoff.