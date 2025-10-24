Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers is one of the 12 regular-season games scheduled to be played in the NBA on Friday. The Suns are coming into the matchup with a 120-116 win in their season opener against the Sacramento Kings.

On the other hand, the Clippers have moved past their season-opening 129-108 loss against the Utah Jazz and will look to get back on the winning track. The Suns lost Kevin Durant in the offseason. They traded away the 15-time All-Star to the Rockets in exchange for a budding star in Jalen Green and a proven veteran in Dillon Brooks.

It would be unfair to say that Durant's absence is not visible on the Suns squad. However, they have compensated for the lack of KD's offensive output with improved defense.

The addition of Mark Williams has helped the Suns with rim protection, while Brooks has provided the team with a solid defensive foundation on the perimeter. Devin Booker is shouldering the team's offensive responsibilities.

The Clippers, on the other hand, looked out of rhythm in their season opener. They allowed the Jazz to run them over in the first quarter. Utah ended the first with a 19-43 run, and LA was unable to close the massive lead in the remaining three quarters.

The fans can expect LA not to repeat the mistakes they made in their season opener against the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns are missing only Jalen Green heading into their second game of the season. He is expected to miss Friday's matchup against the Clippers and Saturday's game against the Nuggets because of a hamstring injury.

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers will miss Jordan Miller heading into their game against the Suns, as the guard is nursing left hamstring soreness.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns are expected to start their strongest available lineup with Devin Booker leading the charge as the point guard, Grayson Allen suiting up as the shooting guard, and Dillon Brooks playing as a small forward.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Shooting Guard Grayson Allen Collin Gillespie Small Forward Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Power Forward Dillon Brooks Center Oso Ighodaro Mark Williams Nick Richards

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers are expected to run their best lineup featuring their big three of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Bradley Beal. Harden should start as the point guard with Beal forming the backcourt with him as the shooting guard. Kawhi Leonard should play as the small forward.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard James Harden Chris Paul Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic Small Forward Kawhi Leonard Nicolas Batum Power Forward Derrick Jones Jr. John Collins Center Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

