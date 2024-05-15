Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024 

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers face off on the second night of a back-to-back at Crypto.com Arena after Tuesday's battle at Footprint Center. The Clippers dominated the game midway through the third, recording a 37-6 run to start the first quarter. The Suns fought back down the stretch, trimming a 37-point deficit to seven with 6:46 left in the fourth.

The teams went back and forth, but the Clippers maintained a 10+ point lead for all but one possession before stretching the advantage, sealing a 105-92 win and locking a playoff spot after improving to 51-28.

Meanwhile, the Suns will look to feed off the fourth-quarter execution from the loss into Wednesday's contest. It's a must-win situation for them in their remaining three games, as they dropped to 46-33, inching closer to dropping out of the seven-eight seed play-in tournament matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Suns -138, Clippers +115

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-111), Clippers +2.5 (-109)

Total (o/u): Suns o227 (-112), Clippers u227 (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers: Preview

The Suns enter this game behind back-to-back losses and 4-4 in their past eight games. The offense has been an issue over this stretch. Phoenix has posted a 108.6 efficiency on that end. Fourth quarters remain problematic for Frank Vogel's team, as they have an offensive efficiency of 97.9 in the final 12 minutes across their last eight games.

That trend changed dramatically in Tuesday's loss to LA, as the Suns scored only 10 points in the first, succumbing to a 31-point deficit in the opening 12 minutes, but they outscored Ty Lue's side 69-39 in the second half. The Suns looked listless in the first quarter, but that's likely a one-off.

However, the Suns can't settle in lean stretches on either end. They must be aggressive to avoid a third consecutive loss and a second in as many nights against the Clippers, who have been on a roll despite Kawhi Leonard's absence.

LA has won four consecutive games after losing the first against the Sacramento Kings in Leonard's absence. It was on a three-game-winning streak before, making it a 7-1 run. The offense has been a work in progress, with roster health being a concern, as the Clippers are 13th with a 114.4 rating in that stretch.

Meanwhile, defensively is where the Clippers have shone, posting a 107.8 efficiency. That helped LA topple the Suns on Tuesday and will remain the key on Wednesday if Leonard remains sidelined.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Suns starting lineup

PG - Bradley Beal, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Grayson Allen, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Drew Eubanks

Jusuf Nurkic could miss Wednesday's clash, too. Drew Eubanks remains the likeliest candidate to start at the five, while Thaddeus Young and Bol Bol will also see some minutes at the center position. Eric Gordon and Royce O'Neal could play the most minutes off the bench.

Clippers starting lineup

PG - Russell Westbrook, SG - Norman Powell, SF - Terance Mann, PF - Paul George, C - Ivica Zubac

The Clippers could continue to hold Kawhi Leonard and James Harden out after Tuesday's impressive showing, with Russell Westbrook starting at point. The rotation could extend to eight players at best, with Amir Coffey, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee playing the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers: Betting Tips

Devin Booker is favored to score over 26.5 points. He's managed 28.4 ppg in his past five games.

Kevin Durant is favored to score under 25.5 points. The Suns' All-Star has produced under 25 points in his past three outings.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers: Prediction

The Phoenix Suns get the marginal nod as the favorites with a -138 money line and a -2.5 spread. They are also favored to cover a -1 spread, while the LA Clippers are predicted to hold the total under 227.5.

The Suns executed their plans with a smaller lineup down the stretch, so despite the loss, they had crucial takeaways that could help them bounce back against the Clippers, who could remain without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.