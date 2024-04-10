Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game on Wednesday marks the final season matchup between the two Western Conference teams. The game is also the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, having just gone up against each other Tuesday. In their regular-season series, Phoenix is yet to secure a victory with LA holding a 3-0 advantage.

In their last head-to-head meeting, the Clippers defeated Phoenix 105-92. The team was without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot), but Paul George and the team's supporting cast stepped up.

George had 23 points (7-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook came up huge with a triple-double of 16 points (7-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

Phoenix, on the other hand, was led by 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant's 21-point outing (8-of-22 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range). Additionally, Bradley Beal chipped in 19 points (6-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds.

With only a few games remaining before the postseason, this is yet another crucial game for both teams, considering its huge playoff-seeding implications.

As of now, Phoenix is in seventh place (46-33 record), while the LA Clippers are in fourth place (51-28 record) in the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 10

The team's injury report listed Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) as day-to-day, while Damion Lee (knee) remains out.

LA Clippers injury report for April 10

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers' injury report listed James Harden (foot) as day-to-day, while Joshua Primo (ankle) is out for the game. Kawhi Leonard (knee) was out for last night's contest and will be a game-time decision again on the team's second night of a back-to-back.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts April 10

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Devin Booker Bradley Beal Isaiah Thomas Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Grayson Allen Small Forward Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie Power Forward Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard James Harden Russell Westbrook Xavier Moon Shooting Guard Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small Forward Paul George Amir Coffey Norman Powell Power Forward P.J. Tucker Amir Coffey Amir Coffey Center Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers key matchups

Looking at this game, it promises to be an interesting matchup between Paul George and Kevin Durant. Two of the most elite forwards in the league going head-to-head is a must-watch for any NBA fan out there.

With the uncertain status of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, fans should also pay attention to how the matchup between Russell Westbrook and Devin Booker plays out.

Following Tuesday night's disappointing result, Wednesday's game is a good opportunity for the Kevin Durant-led team to bounce back in a near must-win scenario.