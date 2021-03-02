Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: 3 key matchups - March 2nd, 2021| NBA Season 2020-2021

In an enticing showdown in the 2020-21 NBA between two elite Western Conference teams, the red-hot Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns are in a rich vein of form, coming into the game after winning eight of their last ten games. Monty Williams' side have solidified their position as one of the top four teams in the West.

Meanwhile, reigning champions, the LA Lakers have been in indifferent recent form. They, however, beat the Golden State Warriors 117-91 in their last outing.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: 3 key matchups

The LA Lakers have returned to winning ways, registering back-to-back wins after ending a four-game skid.

The return of Dennis Schroder has bolstered the short-handed LA Lakers reeling from the absence of the injured Anthony Davis. LeBron James appears to be a man on a mission, determined to repeat his last season's heroics in the 2021 postseason too.

Devin Booker is on another level:



43 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

57 FG%



Suns are the real deal. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wBln2WFs7a — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, 2021 NBA All-Star Devin Booker has been torching teams with his offensive prowess. He is coming off a season-high 43-point outing in the Phoenix Suns' win over the high-flying Minnesota Timberwolves.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has been effective as ever despite playing his 18th year in the league. He tallied a double-double that consisted of 15 assists in his last outing.

On that note, let's have a look at three player matchups that could decide the outcome of this game.

#1 Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) vs LeBron James (LA Lakers)

King James recently tweeted that Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in the NBA after the latter got snubbed in the 2021 All-Star selection.

Booker did finally get the nod to join the All-Star game as a replacement for another star - Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers could easily be decided on the outcome of the duel between Booker and James.

Both players are coming off identical 25.5 PPG and could potentially erupt for monster performances in this clash. The two All-Stars are also shooting the ball effectively, doing so with 50% accuracy from the floor.

James, however, holds the slight advantage, as he possesses all-around talents that enable him to impact the game at both ends of the hardwood. However, Booker has been tearing up the competition with his impressive scoring abilities in recent games, something James and the LA Lakers should be wary of.

#2 Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) vs Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

Another enticing duel in the match could unfold between two of the finest point guards in the league, Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder.

CP3 is averaging 16.4 points and nine assists in 32 games for the Phoenix Suns this campaign. He holds the advantage over his LA Lakers counterpart in this matchup and could be determined to school his former backcourt partner at OKC Thunder.

Lakers’ record with Dennis Schroder: 23-7



Lakers' record without Dennis Schroder: 0-4 pic.twitter.com/eSgvGsGrlg — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers' primary point guard, Dennis Schroder has been a key player for the defending champions this campaign.

His comeback from injury has coincided with the LA Lakers firing on all cylinders again. In 31 outings this season, Schroder has averaged 14.4 points and 4.3 assists on 43.8% shooting from the floor.

#3 Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) vs Marc Gasol (LA Lakers)

This matchup is firmly set in favor of the Phoenix Suns, as Deandre Ayton is in the prime of his career while Gasol is no longer the elite post player he once was.

To counterbalance the threat Ayton poses underneath the rim, Frank Vogel will have to double-team the 22-year-old with several frontcourt players for virtually the entirety of the game.

Back-to-back 22-Point games for Deandre Ayton



He's averaging 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB on 68% shooting over his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/CdgSlCuXX1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 1, 2021

Ayton is coming off a power-packed outing in the Phoenix Suns' win over the Wolves, registering 22 points and ten boards in 26 minutes from the floor. In 33 games this season, he has averaged 14.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting a terrific 60% from the floor.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Gasol is having one of his worst campaigns, registering a career-low 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games.

While this matchup may not be the most high-profile one, it nevertheless has the potential of becoming a key one on the night.