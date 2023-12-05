Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Betting tips and prediction for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament (Dec. 5)

The LA Lakers are one of the teams to remain undefeated in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament and they have a chance to keep that record intact if they get the better of the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinal of the marquee event on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Crypto.com Arena. LA drew home-court advantage for the first clash of the knockouts courtesy of their dominant 4-0 run. The Western conference leg already sees the New Orleans Pelicans book a semifinal berth in Las Vegas after their 127-117 win to send the Sacramento Kings packing.

Phoenix fast climbed up the rungs in the West standings with Devin Booker healthy. With Kevin Durant in pristine form, the clash between the Pacific division rivals promises to be an absolute humdinger. The Suns have won six of their last eight games and are living up to being the legitimate threat they were pegged to be. Both teams have met twice this season with LA taking both games.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers (12-9) vs Phoenix Suns (12-8)

Date and time: December 5, 2023, 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Preview

The biggest advantage for the Lakers will be their health. Barring Gabe Vincent who is ruled out of the clash, the rest of the outfit is set to take the floor against the Suns. With Jarred Vanderbilt back in the mix, and Rui Hachimura set to get some minutes on Tuesday, LA can show the type of defensive powerhouse they were against the Houston Rockets against the Booker and Durant-led Phoenix offense.

The Suns arrested their two-game slide with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and improved their record to 12-8 in the standings. Devin Booker has been phenomenal since his return from injury and is second on the team with 27.9 points plus 8.4 assists per game this season.

Kevin Durant leads with 31 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Despite being a Frank Vogel-led side, the team's defense isn't where it was expected to be, and the Lakers will hope that their shooters come to the party.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted starting lineup

The Lakers will likely field Jarred Vanderbilt at the 4. The other starters will possibly be D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For the Suns, Grayson Allen and Devin Booker will likely be the guards. Kevin Durant and Josh Okogie may take forward duties and Jusuf Nurkic may play the five.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

Kevin Durant is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 27.5/28.5 (-145 over and -106 under). Booker is next up with 27.5 (-135 over and +120 under). For the LA, LeBron James is 25.5 over (-113) and 26.5 under (-120). Anthony Davis is 25.5 with -104 over and -122 under.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Prediction

Booker is the one man standing between the Purple and Gold and the semifinal berth. Both teams have played quality ball, and while the Suns' recent record puts them as favorites, they will have their hands full against a stern Lakers defense. Expect LA to edge out Phoenix for the third time this season.