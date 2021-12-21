Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers lock horns at the soon-to-be renamed Staples Center on Tuesday. In a rematch of last season's first round of the playoffs, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers will look to seek revenge on Chris Paul and Co. The two teams met for the first time this season on October 23rd it resulted in a 115-105 Phoenix Suns victory.

The Phoenix Suns have the second-best record in the NBA right now, behind the Golden State Warriors. They have shown dominance on both ends of the floor and are one of just three teams in the league who are top 5 in both offensive (5th) and defensive (3rd) rating.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, have been extremely mediocre and underwhelming considering their star-studded roster. When they made the trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook and acquired the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and several others, nobody expected them to be struggling to stay above .500 after 30 games into the season.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns haven't had any COVID-19 outbreaks in their organization this season. Several franchises are now struggling with Health and Safety protocols and the Suns have been quite lucky in that regard. Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky are both out due to knee injuries while Dario Saric continues to rehabilitate from his ACL tear.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury - Management Chandler Hutchison Out G-League - Two-way

Chandler Hutchison is out because of two-way contract obligations with the NBA G-League.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have been dealing with a bevy of injuries this season and we haven't seen them at full strength for even a single game. They now have six players in the NBA's health and safety protocols including key rotation pieces like Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, and Talen Horton-Tucker. Moreover, head coach Frank Vogel has entered the protocols as well.

Additionally, Anthony Davis injured his knee during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Additionally, Anthony Davis injured his knee during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is expected to miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Trevor Ariza Probable Right Ankle Injury - Recovery Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Talen Horton-Tucker Out Health and Safety Protocols Malik Monk Out Health and Safety Protocols Dwight Howard Out Health and Safety Protocols Kent Bazemore Out Health and Safety Protocols Avery Bradley Out Health and Safety Protocols Austin Reaves Out Health and Safety Protocols

Kendrick Nunn continues to be sidelined due to a bone bruise in his right knee. LeBron James is listed probable due to the same abdomen injury that has been bothering him for weeks and now

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will deploy their ideal starting lineup against the LA Lakers. Chris Paul and Devin Booker form the star backcourt with Paul running the point as usual. Jae Crowder will be the power forward and defensive savant Mikal Bridges will be the small forward. Finally, the center role will be filled by Deandre Ayton as usual. Cam Payne and Cam Johnson usually see the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will have a depleted roster available for rotations. They will likely deploy the lineup from their last game with Isaiah Thomas joining Russell Westbrook in the backcourt. Wayne Ellington will be the small forward and LeBron James will play the power forward role. DeAndre Jordan will start at the center position while Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony will come off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Isaiah Thomas | F - Wayne Wellington F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

