Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 3rd, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

It's a do-or-die situation for the LA Lakers, who'll be hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 on Thursday night. This see-saw of a series first tilted in the Lakers' favor, only for the Suns to dominate the last two matchups and move within one win of dumping the defending champions out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns showcased their mettle as they effectively sealed Game 5 by establishing a 30-point lead by halftime itself. Devin Booker found his sweet stroke early to finish with 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Deandre Ayton has arguably been the best player for the Suns this series, averaging 17.4 points and 12.2 rebounds.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, have been in disarray since Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in Game 4. LeBron James is also averaging a career playoff-low of 22.2 points per game so far, while the rest of the crew has been extremely inconsistent.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul grimaces after hurting his shoulder

After struggling through a right shoulder contusion for three matchups, Chris Paul put up his best display of the series in Game 4 and led the Phoenix Suns to a win. Paul looked in fine form on Monday as well, but he reaggravated his shoulder injury after a hard fall. CP3 is currently listed as probable, but he's unlikely to be fully fit.

Abdel Nader (right knee arthroscopy) and Ty-Shon Alexander (non-COVID illness) have been sidelined for the Phoenix Suns.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis winces after suffering a groin injury in Game 4

Anthony Davis is yet to recover from his groin injury and is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup. However, he was involved in Wednesday's practice and LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed hope regarding AD's availability.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned to the starting lineup after missing Game 4 due to a left knee contusion, but the same injury caused him to exit Monday's blowout loss in the third quarter. He's also questionable for the time being.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Irrespective of his fitness level, Chris Paul is set to start for the Phoenix Suns tonight with Devin Booker slotting beside him. Mikal Bridges has done a fantastic job of defending LeBron James and he'll occupy one of the wing spots again.

Jae Crowder has been very streaky with his shooting but his experience and defending ability guarantee him a starting spot again. Deandre Ayton will start at center. Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig will once again be the main guys off the bench for the Suns.

LA Lakers

Given the gravity of the situation, both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are expected to fight through their respective injuries and be available for tonight's matchup. LeBron James, Dennis Schroder and Andre Drummond will complete the starting lineup.

Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews will feature off the bench again, but Talen Horton-Tucker should also be getting crucial minutes this time. Frank Vogel may also prefer to give Montrezl Harrell extended minutes because the LA Lakers could surely use the energy he brings to the table.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond

